UK Clothing Retailer Breached, Tells Customers Not To Disclose It

Researcher Troy Hunt is sharing that UK retailer FatFace has been breached, and contrary to GDPR requirements, was slow to report it. Moreover, it has advised both customers and employees that stolen card data can’t be used illegally because there was only partial data stolen. In an email sent to thousands of customers, they requested customers “keep this email and the information included within it strictly private and confidential.” Gurucul offers perspective.

