UK Crypto Exchange EXMO Knocked Offline Amid DDoS Attack

his week the cryptocurrency exchange EXMO was knocked offline by a “massive” DDoS attack, the UK-based company has confirmed.

Normal operations were back up as the trading service was brought back to life within two hours, but the platform has yet to reveal the true nature of the cyberattack.

EXMO, which is popular in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, said that the attack was a malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic of the exchange’s server. The exchange saw a spike in traffic this Monday at 16:10 GMT and the number of connections attempting to reach its servers was enough to temporarily disrupt its activity.

