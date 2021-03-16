UK Government’s Integrated Review Published Today, Puts Cyber At Centre Of Defence Strategy

The UK government’s Integrated Review published today, which puts cybersecurity at the centre of the UK’s future defence strategy. Cybersecurity experts reacted below on the importance of cybersecurity when it comes to national security.
The national security review underlines what the security community has known for some time: our critical infrastructure is firmly in cybercriminals’ crosshairs, and it’s time for a stronger response. In fact, according to a survey we conducted 72 percent of cybersecurity professionals believe nation-states should have the right to ‘hack back’, and retaliate against cybercriminals and other adversaries who level attacks on their infrastructure.
As the UK looks to boost its cyber defences in areas such as critical infrastructure, there must be greater focus on defending digitally transformed businesses that will lead the UK out of its largest economic slump since the 1700s. So far there has been too much emphasis on trying to change people’s behavior in cyberspace but attackers have moved on to target the machines that make autonomous, millisecond decisions. Attacks on machines and the machine identities that uniquely define them is the new battleground that the government will rapidly need to defend. The SolarWinds and subsequent attacks are just the beginning. We should measure the seriousness of the government’s plan by how it prioritises the cloud-native, machine identity world that will drive UK’s economic success.Read Less
