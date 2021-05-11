UK Has Seen More Scams In The Last Year Than The Previous Three Years

BACKGROUND:

It has been reported that the UK’s cybersecurity agency has taken down more scams in the last year than in the previous three years combined, with coronavirus and NHS-themed cybercrime fuelling the increase. Experts oversaw a 15-fold rise in the removal of online campaigns compared with 2019, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

There was a jump in the number of phishing attacks using NHS branding to dupe victims, with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout used as a lure via email and text message to harvest people’s personal information for fraud. Forty-three fake NHS Covid-19 apps hosted outside of official app stores were also pulled.

