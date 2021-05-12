UK Home Secretary Warns Not To Pay Out To Ransomware Gangs

BACKGROUND:

As reported by Verdict, the UK government has a “strong position” against paying ransomware gangs’ demands, Home Secretary Priti Patel has said.

“Paying a ransom in response to ransomware does not guarantee a successful outcome,” said Patel. “It will not protect networks from future attacks, nor will it prevent the possibility of future data leaks. In fact, paying a ransom is likely to encourage criminality to continue to use this approach.”

Experts Comments