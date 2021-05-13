UK Minister Raab Wakes Up to Aggressive Cyber-Attacks Targeting British Education Sector

Later today Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, will alert the Cyber UK conference that 80 British schools and universities were hit by ransomware attacks in March, forcing them to delay reopening.

Raab will outline how hackers from hostile states and criminal gangs undermine the foundations of society and democracy, as cyberattacks pose a real risk to national and individual security. The real shock is how late the UK Government is sharing what the CyberSecurity community has known for some time.

According to the latest in-depth research from the global cybersecurity giant, SonicWall, 2020 was the year when cyber risks reached an all-time high. Global ransomware attacks rose by 62%, with 304.6 million attacks worldwide.

Experts Comments