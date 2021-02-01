The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is dealing with a ransomware incident that encrypted data and impacted two of its services, one offering information to subscribers and the platform for peer review of various parts of the agency. UKRI is a public body of the Government of the United Kingdom, tasked with investing in science and research. It operates across the country with a budget of more than £6 billion, funded by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy. Given the funds it works with, the agency is an attractive target for big-game ransomware gangs that target organizations with large pockets to pay for data decryption.
More information: https://www.zdnet.com/article/uk-research-and-innovation-suffers-ransomware-attack/
Experts Comments
We've seen an increase in attacks against government departments and local councils over the last year, with many cases of ransomware. In all these cases, the affected parties have only been aware of the incident once ransomware has been deployed and have been unable to confirm if any data was exfiltrated prior to ransomware.
Ransomware attacks are not going to slow down any time soon, especially since the majority of attacks are successful through social engineering such as phishing.....Read More
Theoretically, every time there is a ransomware attack, organisations should learn from other companies’ mistakes. Whether this is preparing to fail – having protection in place for when a successful attack occurs – or by learning how others dealt with the aftermath, there are multiple case studies to heed advice from.
Ransomware will remain a global cybersecurity threat during 2021 and the associated risk of this threat materializing will be more prevalent for certain industries and in particular Government bodies. Cybercrime is a business so all should think of it the same way. Out of all the various types of cybercrime activities, ransomware is the one activity that has a high direct return of investment associated with it, by holding the victims' ransom for financial payment. Taking the global economic environment and current market conditions into consideration, cybercriminals will of course continue to focus their efforts on this revenue-generating stream. In 2021 we are likely to see cyber-criminal individuals and groups partner together to try to maximize their return of investment with their attacks. This could be targeting high-value individuals and/or large enterprise organizations. The key message here is no one person or industry is exempt from the ransomware threat and it requires constant focus, assessment, and review to ensure you and your critical information assets remain safeguarded and protected against it.
Dot Your Expert Comments
While we’re unclear on the details of this potential breach, and whether it was a result of a cyber attack, it should be a reminder that the science and research space is considered a high-value target to many threat actors and firms need to redouble their efforts when it comes to threat intelligence and risk management.
