UK Research And Innovation Suffers Ransomware Attack

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is dealing with a ransomware incident that encrypted data and impacted two of its services, one offering information to subscribers and the platform for peer review of various parts of the agency. UKRI is a public body of the Government of the United Kingdom, tasked with investing in science and research. It operates across the country with a budget of more than £6 billion, funded by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy. Given the funds it works with, the agency is an attractive target for big-game ransomware gangs that target organizations with large pockets to pay for data decryption.

