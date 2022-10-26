Ukrainian Authorities Warn of Cuba Ransomware Campaign Threat

It has been reported that the Ukrainian authorities have posted information warning of a new ransomware campaign against organizations in the war-torn country. In a brief notice, the Ukrainian CERT said it had discovered phishing emails spoofed to appear as if sent from the “Press Service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The full story can be found here: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/ukraine-warns-of-cuba-ransomware/