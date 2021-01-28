VIP Games Data Breach Exposes Millions Of Users’ Data

It has been reported that casual gaming provider VIP Games has suffered a data breach, exposing millions of records relating to users of the service. VIP games have more than 20,000 active daily players and includes the popular games such as Hearts, Crazy Eights, Euchre, Rummy, Dominoes, Backgammon, Ludo, and Yatzy. The exposed data includes usernames, emails, device details, IP addresses, hashed passwords, Facebook IDs, Twitter IDs, Google IDs, in-game transaction details, bets, and details regarding banned players. Although the password is encrypted with the Bcrypt algorithms using 10 rounds but it can be cracked with some effort.

