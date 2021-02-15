Virginia Poised To Pass Major Data Privacy Law

It is being reported that Virginia is poised to follow in California’s footsteps and pass a privacy law becoming the second state in the country to adopt a comprehensive online data protection law for consumers.
We are seeing the evolution of privacy legislation, which is a good thing. This has long been a need and is paramount in our digital first world. The onus of this is of course at the government level in part, but businesses and consumers must play their parts as well.
In order to have success with truly protecting privacy and personal data and to create standards, businesses must be looking to protect not only themselves from current threats- but to be forward thinking and to protect their consumers by utilizing technology and methods that make data privacy a priority. Consumers must also play their part by choosing to do business with those who make this a priority, by caring about what happens to their information and paying attention to user agreements even if they are lengthy and sometimes difficult to navigate.
Convenience can tend to trump all, but we are in dangerous territory and have all seen the headlines to prove it with breaches that affect global security. The good news is we are starting to see this shift with consumers putting privacy concerns first.Read Less
