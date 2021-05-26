Expert Comments

VMware Discloses Severe Vulnerabilities That Need ‘Immediate Attention’

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

In a rare move, VMware published a blog post calling out ransomware groups as being adept at leveraging flaws like this post-compromise after having gained access to a network via other means such as spearphishing. 

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Claire Tills
May 26, 2021
Senior Research Engineer
Tenable

To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would need to be able to access vCenter Server over port 443 in the firewall.

VMware has disclosed a pair of vulnerabilities impacting vCenter Server, a centralized management software for VMware vSphere systems. The most severe flaw, CVE-2021-21985, is a remote code execution vulnerability in vSphere Client, assigned a CVSSv3 score of 9.8

 

To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would need to be able to access vCenter Server over port 443 in the firewall. Even if an organization has not exposed vCenter Server externally, attackers can still exploit this flaw once

.....Read More

VMware has disclosed a pair of vulnerabilities impacting vCenter Server, a centralized management software for VMware vSphere systems. The most severe flaw, CVE-2021-21985, is a remote code execution vulnerability in vSphere Client, assigned a CVSSv3 score of 9.8

 

To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would need to be able to access vCenter Server over port 443 in the firewall. Even if an organization has not exposed vCenter Server externally, attackers can still exploit this flaw once inside a network. 

 

In a rare move, VMware published a blog post calling out ransomware groups as being adept at leveraging flaws like this post-compromise, after having gained access to a network via other means such as spearphishing. With ransomware dominating the news, this context is important and reinforces VMware’s assertion that patching these flaws should be a top priority. Successful exploitation would allow an attacker to execute arbitrary commands on the underlying vCenter host.

 

VMware also patched CVE-2021-21986, which is an authentication mechanism issue found in several vCenter Server Plug-ins and was assigned a CVSSv3 score of 6.5, making it moderately severe.

 

VMware has provided patches for both flaws and organizations using vCenter Servers are advised to act immediately.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Insight On StrRAT Malware Disguised As Ransomware

Expert Advice on New FCA Rule to Implement Strong Customer...

Russian Hydra DarkNet Market Made Over $1.3 Billion in 2020

Experts Reaction On News: GCHQ Breached Citizen Privacy

Expert Commentary on Audio Maker Bose Recent Data Breach

The Morning After and $40M Dollars Gone: Expert Finds the...

4.5 Million Passengers’ Data Stolen In Air India Cyber Attack

Expert Commentary: Android Apps Exposed Data Of Millions Of Users...

Experts Comments On GDPR Anniversary

Warning Over Royal Mail Smishing Campaign