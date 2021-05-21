Warning Over Royal Mail Smishing Campaign

Mobile phone holders all over the UK may be seeing an increase in SMS phishing (smishing) attacks from the Royal Mail – the messages say the user owes a small fee to pay on postage or the package will be returned to sender. Cybercriminals using this tactic are preying on people who might actually be expecting something in the post (like me!) I do also have the image of the text if you would like me to send it. The worrying thing about this one is that the link it sends to is an https link, which we often get advice to only click on links with https as it indicates it’s a secure website. Cybersecurity experts commented below on this scam.

Experts Comments