Watchfinder Hack: Expert Comment

Watchfinder, one of the largest online watch dealers has reported a data breach that may have disclosed customer emails and phone numbers, according to Bloomberg.
The UK-based company said customers should be alert to any “suspicious correspondence,” after it discovered “unauthorised access to a user account belonging to one of our employees”.
Watchfinder’s cash rich client roster will have been a shiny target for hackers. Their email addresses and telephone numbers were the jewels in this heist.
Stolen credentials are involved in almost half of all cyberattacks. To tackle this threat, organisations must be able to spot unusual and suspicious behaviour. Context and identity-based security systems are vital tools for managing unauthorised access to the network.
Companies must not wait until their time’s up. They must implement a consolidated cybersecurity approach to protect all threat vectors so that a hack doesn’t proliferate across their whole system. And strengthening their ‘human firewall’ by improving all employees’ cyber defence skills is central to staying ahead of hackers.