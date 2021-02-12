Expert Comments

What Are Super Cookies And Why Are Internet Browsers Keen To Stop Them?

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

The subject of super cookies has come up a number of times in recent weeks, with browsers adding updates in the hopes of stopping them from infringing on users’ privacy and save themselves from regulatory fines that could be levied.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Robert Meyers
February 12, 2021
Channel Solutions Architect and Fellow of Information Privacy
One Identity

When possible, use a VPN, activate private browsing sessions.

What are super cookies and why are Internet browsers keen to stop them?

 

Normal web cookies act as little pieces of information that websites can save and remember things about you. Crucially though, for privacy’s sake, users can opt out of them, block them or flat out delete them. Super cookies, however, respawn via scripts or maintain locations outside of the normal locations for normal web cookies.   

 

Additionally, they may constantly track the browser and normally users would need a VPN

.....Read More

What are super cookies and why are Internet browsers keen to stop them?

 

Normal web cookies act as little pieces of information that websites can save and remember things about you. Crucially though, for privacy’s sake, users can opt out of them, block them or flat out delete them. Super cookies, however, respawn via scripts or maintain locations outside of the normal locations for normal web cookies.   

 

Additionally, they may constantly track the browser and normally users would need a VPN to avoid them. Note that there is no specific single-use for these (good or bad).  At some points, super cookies have been part of malware, and others used by legitimate parties such as individual Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for tracking users. 

  

Browsers are concerned about the potential security, privacy, and legal challenges linked to them 

 

Super cookies track whatever they are designed to track to enable other parties to gather a profile on you.  They can be connected to other services; some that people will like and some they will not. In the end, however, they really should not exist.  Since super cookies are designed to quietly track a user, they are a privacy violation if undisclosed in many geographical areas – think GDPR, LGPD, CCPA/CPRA, etc. This could land browsers in hot water if they don’t take action. In fact, several browsers such as Firefox, Chrome and Safari have released updates to help combat super cookies, though it’s a constantly moving target. And what makes them worse is that they are designed to be hard to get rid of, by way of being hidden or being able to respawn. 

  

What can users do? 

 

This is why, when it comes down to it, super cookies should be treated as malware. When possible, use a VPN, activate private browsing sessions, or when accessing privileged business accounts, use a privileged browsing session tool. You need to protect your privacy and your company’s data.  Never believe that your browsing is 100% secure, sadly - unless you are always in private mode over a VPN. Even then… if it’s the ISP tracking you, it could be problematic at best. 

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Indian Cyber-espionage Effort Targets Election, Energy Officials In Pakistan And...

Bug In WordPress Responsive Menu Plugin

Singtel Cyberattack Via 3rd Party Accellion File Sharing System –...

Old Security Vulnerability Left Millions Of Internet Of Things Devices...

Experts Reaction On 2021 Credential Stuffing Report Highlighting Poor Security...

Experts Reacted On Myanmar Military Government’s Cyber Internet Censorship Bill

Cybersecurity Expert Insight On Romance Scams This Valentine’s Day

Expert Input On 88% Of Medtech Executives Not Prepared For...

Microsoft, Uber And Tesla Amongst Tech Companies Vulnerable To New...

Expert Reaction On Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Falls Victim To Ransomware...