What Are Top Threats To The Cloud Computing?

According to a Cloud Security Alliance survey on cloud security issues, insufficient identity, credential, access and key management for privileged accounts is the top concern around cloud cybersecurity. Cloud Security Alliance is a not-for-profit that promotes best practices for cloud computing.

Top issues revealed:

Insufficient Identity, Credential, Access, and Key Mgt, Privileged Accounts Insecure Interfaces and APIs Misconfiguration and Inadequate Change Control Lack of Cloud Security Architecture and Strategy Insecure Software Development Unsecure Third-Party Resources System Vulnerabilities Accidental Cloud Data Disclosure Misconfiguration and Exploitation of Serverless and Container Workloads Organized Crime, Hackers & APT Cloud Storage Data Exfiltration

