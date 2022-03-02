What Caused The Ransomware Attack On Toyota? Experts Insight

Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker has halted production at all of its plants in Japan after a ransomware attack on a key supplier. This marks another major enterprise casualty as hackers continue to see rising success with ransomware attacks.
Experts Comments
This incident highlights a single point of failure for business interruption resulting in a loss of production. It is also an example of a major cyber risk for ‘Just-In-Time’ manufacturing. Toyota has thwarted direct attacks in the past, but the difficulty in securing entire supply chains from multiple vendors is a wider and more daunting task.
Supply chain attacks are on the mind of governments, think tanks, and standards bodies looking for ways to address things like open-source software after the Solarwinds attack, and device vulnerabilities throughout the manufacturing industry.
At the same time, we see the number of suppliers for some critical hardware components across manufacturing continue to decrease. There is no easy fix to this complexity, and we will likely continue to see similar incidents.Read Less
Toyota's reaction to a cyberattack on its supplier shows that no matter how secure a company is, it’s still possible for determined hackers to break into a supply chain partner, three or four levels removed from your own organisation. That's why you need to be securing your data, not just your network.
Companies should seriously consider how strong their encryption is and whether they’re inadvertently storing information in a way that makes it easy for hackers to access sensitive information, not just about themselves but their partners and customersRead Less
Even the largest organisations like Toyota can and are falling victim to cyberattacks - but what does this mean for businesses with smaller security budgets?
Having complete transparency in the supply chain will allow for immediate detection and isolation of the infected area. The attack on Toyota’s parts supplier Kojima, and Toyota’s reliance on a ‘Just-in-time’ supply chain for its parts, forced 28 lines at 14 different plants to be suspended, detrimentally affecting the whole supply chain system. Having a quick response will allow identification of where the threat actor entered so developers can mitigate risk and, if possible, patch vulnerable code.
Realistically it’s not possible to stop every single attack. Preventing criminals from entering the network is still important but IT security needs a plan for when an attack or intrusion does happen to catch determined threats as quickly as possible before too much damage is done.Read Less
As cybercriminals become more competent and brazen, larger firms are increasingly targeted and compromised with no sign of slowing down. This particular attack highlights once again the magnitude and power such attackers have on being able to bring a company of this size to a standstill with relatively little effort. Supply chain attacks remain a thorn in the side of many businesses and more remains to be seen in clearing up such widespread disruption.
It's unwise to speculate on the origins of this attack at the moment. But regardless of who is behind it, heavily automated manufacturers like Toyota are enticing targets for any cybercriminal - state actor or otherwise.
They offer the opportunity to cause widespread supply-chain chaos and the potential for large ransoms. Even without the current developments in Ukraine, we're seeing more and more of these kinds of attacks on manufacturers.
- This incident exemplifies how intertwined the two are, and how a successful attack on the software supply chain can have negative effects on the output of physical goods produced.
- If an attacker wants to disrupt operations of a particular organisation, targeting resources higher up the supply chain can have rippling effects.
Without much detail around the attack, it’s difficult to pinpoint what could have been done to help prevent it.
- An organisation like Toyota has a massive infrastructure with countless access points, which means attackers have a handful of avenues they can exploit to gain unauthorised access to apps and data.
- Everything is so interconnected, especially when it comes to cloud apps, that successful entry into a seemingly tangential resource could actually give an attacker a backstage pass to more valuable parts of the infrastructure.
- It’s critical to know how every user and device interacts with data stored in cloud-based, on-premises, and private apps.
-
-
Understanding anomalous behaviour across these resources will help organisations proactively identify and mitigate the risk of unauthorised access that could lead to advanced attacks like ransomware or data exfiltration.
-
We can expect to see an increase of cyber attacks in the near future, as more countries and companies join in condemning and sanctioning Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Cyber warfare will become commonplace, as it allows countries and organisations to lash out without the need for traditional warfare. Corporate and government IT departments need to stay aware of possible attacks, while keeping their employees and customers informed about any such attacks and how best to avoid them.Read Less
Hackers long ago realised the value in attacking the supply chain, and SolarWinds and Kaseya were wake up calls for many organisations to improve security hygiene and resiliency in the face of an onslaught of attacks. Overall, the supply chain has become the path of least resistance.
Recent global supply chain attacks have been part of cyber espionage campaigns from nation-state adversaries. We will continue to see an increase in cybercriminals adopting the strategy. Companies that act as suppliers or providers need to be more vigilant, and all organisations need to be aware of the potential risk posed from the companies they trust.
For suppliers, please get good at risk dialogues with the business. Prepare in peacetime, limit the blast radius for if and when an attack strikes home, deploy anti-ransomware tools, get strong detection and response capability, ensure that patch management is a priority across the organisation, use behavioural tools to monitor the entire environment, get good at incident response, and practice and drill together in IT and in the business, not just in the purely cyber world.Read Less
While it's too soon to know for certain about the origin of the Toyota attack, there is every reason to be extremely vigilant and expect Russian-sponsored attacks.
Here's what we do know: Russian hacker groups have been responsible for a wide range of attacks globally, and have been attacking Ukrainian infrastructure for years. They've also used advanced attacks globally, such as NotPetya, and SolarWinds to plant untold numbers of backdoors in government and business networks.
We have to assume that a large number of these backdoors have not yet been discovered and are waiting to be exploited. We should also assume the precursors to the next attack are already inside our networks and defend accordingly.
This is the real test of zero-trust security - can we detect illicit activity across networks, cloud apps, databases, and third-party API links that have already bypassed traditional perimeter defenses?Read Less
The reports of Toyota, the world’s largest car manufacturer, having to shut down 14 factories and 28 production lines for an entire day due to a cyberattack serves as a warning in these volatile times. While the manufacture of cars is not necessarily critical to societies, it’s a warning of how cyberattacks can influence ‘in real life’, not limited to leaks of digital information or systems being held for Ransome. When production lines are halted, and workers have to stay at home, we have to carefully consider whether we have done enough to protect our digital infrastructures. With some 180,000 people employed directly in automotive manufacturing in the UK and in excess of 864,000 across the wider automotive industry, this is a crucial industry to protect.
Production lines everywhere, particularly in the automotive industry, are increasingly connected through IoT devices to ERP systems like SAP, often left out of the cybersecurity infrastructure. A gap in systems and teams separates them, you may say. These business-critical applications must not be forgotten and should be included in the overall cybersecurity infrastructure. In the UK, the automotive industry has an annual revenue of almost £80 billion and a £15 billion value to the UK economy. Any industry leader should take a good look at the connection between production lines, IoT devices, and ERP systems, and make sure security is not caught in the gap.Read Less
