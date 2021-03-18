Expert Comments

What Cybersecurity Expert Says On Increase In Ad-fraud Through Smart TVs.

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

There is an increase in ad-fraud through smart TVs. Bloomberg recently published an article highlighting this issue.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Inna Ushakova
March 18, 2021
CEO and Co-founder
Scalarr

Digital ads displayed on smart TVs are largely unmonitored at the moment due to the algorithmic complexity of fraud detection.

The problem is really huge; it would cost $44B to marketers until the end of 2022 according to projections from Statista. Digital ads displayed on smart TVs are largely unmonitored at the moment due to the algorithmic complexity of fraud detection for such types of traffic. This is multiplied by the large number of weaknesses of SSAI technology which is broadly used for creating such ads. As a consequence, very often even primitive types of fraud like creating 'virtual TVs' using cheap laptops,

.....Read More

The problem is really huge; it would cost $44B to marketers until the end of 2022 according to projections from Statista. Digital ads displayed on smart TVs are largely unmonitored at the moment due to the algorithmic complexity of fraud detection for such types of traffic. This is multiplied by the large number of weaknesses of SSAI technology which is broadly used for creating such ads. As a consequence, very often even primitive types of fraud like creating 'virtual TVs' using cheap laptops, as well as running ad views and clicks or bundle spoofing, remains unnoticed.

 

This market is very young, it’s not well regulated and that is why fraud keeps growing here. With this in mind, marketers must keep a firm eye on the situation if they hope to plug what can be serious financial leaks. Building multi-layered ML platforms could definitely help to address this problem effectively, but this is only possible with a vast amount expertise and domain knowledge.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Key Rotation Error Caused Large-Scale 365 Outage, Says Microsoft –...

Experts Reaction On News That UK Could Use Trident To...

Expert Reaction On FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center 2020 Internet...

Ransomware Attack On Birmingham College And Increased Risk To Educational...

Vodafone Spain Hit With Almost $10m Fine And Expert Reaction

Experts Reaction On FBI Alerts Rise In PYSA

Experts Perspective On HP Bromium Q4 Rept: Detection Not Stopping...

Government Integrated Review Of Security, Defence, Development And Foreign Policy...

Msoft Exchange Exploit Leads To 10X Attack Increase

Experts On MoD Information Exposed To Hostile States