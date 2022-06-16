What Do You Think Of Recent Interpol Operation Of Global Fraud Crackdown?

Interpol has just announced a 76-nation operation to crack down on fraud, including telecommunications or scamming fraud, particularly telephone deception, romance scams, e-mail deception, and connected financial crime – see here. The operation has resulted in:

1,770 locations raided worldwide

Some 3,000 suspects identified

Some 2,000 operators, fraudsters, and money launderers arrested

Some 4,000 bank accounts frozen

Some USD 50 million worth of illicit funds intercepted