What Expert Thinks Of UK Digital Strategy?

Following the release of the UK’s Digital Strategy, please see below comments from cyber security expert.
The UK’s new Digital Strategy has a heavy focus on cyber, so it is clear the government recognises its importance.
Building more resilient infrastructure is a critical element in carving out a secure future for the UK because much of the technology our society is built on was never developed with security in mind, and we are really starting to see the consequences of this now. Unless we act, it’s only going to get worse.
Reducing the cyber skills shortage is also a critical pillar for the UK’s future because businesses simply don’t have the skills needed to keep their networks secure.
While large enterprises will often employ big security teams, the small to mid-sized enterprises are largely under resourced but the risk of attack is just as high, and sometimes the consequences of these attacks can be even greater. We need to bridge this gap.
