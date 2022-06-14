What Expert Thinks Of UK Digital Strategy?

Following the release of the UK’s Digital Strategy, please see below comments from cyber security expert.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Expert Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mark Lamb
Mark Lamb , CEO
InfoSec Expert
June 14, 2022 1:45 pm

The UK’s new Digital Strategy has a heavy focus on cyber, so it is clear the government recognises its importance.  

Building more resilient infrastructure is a critical element in carving out a secure future for the UK because much of the technology our society is built on was never developed with security in mind, and we are really starting to see the consequences of this now. Unless we act, it’s only going to get worse.
 
Reducing the cyber skills shortage is also a critical pillar for the UK’s future because businesses simply don’t have the skills needed to keep their networks secure.
 
While large enterprises will often employ big security teams, the small to mid-sized enterprises are largely under resourced but the risk of attack is just as high, and sometimes the consequences of these attacks can be even greater. We need to bridge this gap.

Last edited 1 day ago by Mark Lamb
1

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

Information Security Buzz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x