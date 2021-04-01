Whistle-blower Claims Ubiquiti Networks Data Breach Was ‘catastrophic’

A whistle-blower involved in the response to a data breach suffered by Ubiquiti Networks has claimed the incident was downplayed and could be described as “catastrophic.” On January 11, the networking equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) devices provider began sending out emails to customers informing them of a recent security breach. The company said that someone had obtained “unauthorized access” to Ubiquiti systems hosted by a “third-party cloud provider,” in which account information was stored for the ui.com web portal, a customer-facing device management service.

Experts Comments