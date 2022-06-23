Why 84% Of US Firms Hit With Identity-Related Breaches In 2021

In a recent poll* of 500 US identity and security professionals the non-profit Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) found that 84% had an identity-related breach in the past year, with 78% experienced a direct business impact as a result of the breach. Key Points:

Identity growth continues, making identity a top security priority

98% Said the number of identities is increasing, primarily driven by cloud adoption, third party relationships, and machine identities.

64% Have identified identities as among the Top 3 priorities for their security program

Risky behavior reduced when executives put focus on identity security

71% Have executives who speak publicly to employees about password security

60% Of IT/Security Stakeholders admitted to risky security behaviors

Investments in security outcomes still a work in progress, focus on basics lacking