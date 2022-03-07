Why GMSAs Present Such A Threat, Expert Insight

An attacker with high privileges can obtain all the ingredients for generating the password of any gMSA in the domain at any time with two steps:

Retrieve several attributes from the KDS root key in the domain Use the GoldenGMSA tool to generate the password of any gMSA associated with the key, without a privileged account.

Or Yair, Security Researcher at SafeBreach Labs explains why GMSAs present such a threat.

Experts Comments