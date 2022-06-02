Why Ransomware Timeline Shrinks By 94%?

Researchers at IBM’s X-Force team are reporting a 94% reduction in the duration of an enterprise ransomware attack from 2019 to 2021. Though the overall time was reduced, the attacker’s tools appeared to remain mostly the same. Research showed that ransomware operators were most efficient against enterprises “who have not implemented effective measures to combat the threat of ransomware.”

Key Highlights

The average duration of an enterprise ransomware attack reduced 94.34% between 2019 and 2021: