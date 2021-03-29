World Backup Day – Experts Responses

Expert Comments

The 31st of March is the World Backup Day. It reminds all of us the importance of backing up our critical data, such as classified documents for our business or treasured photos of our family, so that we can restore it quickly and seamlessly in the event of data loss.

Below experts provide responses on the current state of the backup industry and the importance of the effective backup solution for the business.

Steven Wood
March 29, 2021
EMEA Director
Carbonite

Organisations can avoid disasters by understanding where their data is located.

World Backup Day should serve as a reminder to all businesses to ensure they have adequate data recovery and protection strategies in place.

 

Data loss can happen for a multitude of reasons. We’ve witnessed businesses left with servers under four feet of water after a hurricane, networks taken down by ransomware, entire data centers burning down and corporate laptops stolen at airport security, to name just a few examples. The implications for businesses of these unforeseen events happening

World Backup Day should serve as a reminder to all businesses to ensure they have adequate data recovery and protection strategies in place.

 

Data loss can happen for a multitude of reasons. We’ve witnessed businesses left with servers under four feet of water after a hurricane, networks taken down by ransomware, entire data centers burning down and corporate laptops stolen at airport security, to name just a few examples. The implications for businesses of these unforeseen events happening without having a data recovery plan in place can be wide-ranging and devastating: from losing critically important files, to the heavy cost of replacing machines, or the large amount of manual time and effort spent recovering data.

 

Critically, businesses need to understand the difference between ‘storage’ and ‘backup’. Storage is simply a gateway to access information from anywhere, whereas backups are automatic, offsite, immutable, granular, take you to a point-in-time and provide flexible restore options. Organisations can avoid disasters by understanding where their data is located and then ensuring they have the right backup product in place – meaning whatever data loss occurs at an organisation, they can take full advantage of their backup product to keep themselves running undisrupted.

