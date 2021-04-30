World Wide Web Anniversary Today – Expert Commentary

BACKGROUND:
With today marketing the anniversary of the World Wide Web (WWW) being launched into the public domain, cybersecurity experts commented below.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
When Tim Berners-Lee utilised the internet to launch the World Wide Web (WWW) in the public domain 28 years ago today, he could not have foreseen the broadscale adoption and use of either, or the software-based reality of the world today.
Core business applications were rapidly transitioning to SaaS-based solutions like Salesforce, Microsoft Office 365, Zoom, Slack and other vertical-specific applications even before the pandemic. The shutdowns of the past year have accelerated this.....Read More
When Tim Berners-Lee utilised the internet to launch the World Wide Web (WWW) in the public domain 28 years ago today, he could not have foreseen the broadscale adoption and use of either, or the software-based reality of the world today.
Core business applications were rapidly transitioning to SaaS-based solutions like Salesforce, Microsoft Office 365, Zoom, Slack and other vertical-specific applications even before the pandemic. The shutdowns of the past year have accelerated this transition however, and driven home the benefits that SaaS-based solutions have on enabling infrastructure to scale for fast and reliable remote accessibility.
When it comes to these mission-critical applications, performance matters. Slow network connections and latency have an immediate and ongoing impact on productivity. To facilitate the SaaS transition and reap the full benefits, organisations need a network that can handle the growing demands of the cloud.
Organisations seeking to take advantage of the increased convenience and productivity that SaaS-based solutions offer need an infrastructure that is as flexible and scalable as the web itself. With SaaS-delivered DDI, these organisations can take a simple, but fundamental approach towards their transition to the cloud that will help deliver and assure the distributed services users demand.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Rod Dixon, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Slow network connections and latency have an immediate and ongoing impact on productivity...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/world-wide-web-anniversary-today-expert-commentary
Facebook Message
@Rod Dixon, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Slow network connections and latency have an immediate and ongoing impact on productivity...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/world-wide-web-anniversary-today-expert-commentary