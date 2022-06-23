Your Android Phone Can Now Keep All Your Passwords On Your Home Screen

It has been reported that Android smartphone and tablet users are set to get a neat new way to ensure they never lose track of all their important passwords. As spotted by 9to5Google, Android users will now be able to add a shortcut for the Google Password Manager tool directly onto their device’s home screen.

Michael.tanaka
Michael.tanaka , Chief Commercial Operator
InfoSec Expert
June 23, 2022 2:48 pm

The news that users can now store all of their passwords on their Android home screen is not ideal. Not only does it continue to promote the use of an inherently flawed system to anyone with an Android, it does nothing to improve the security of password based authentication, which is outdated and makes us all vulnerable. This approach is driven by consumers prioritising convenience over security, but we, as an industry, have a responsibility to provide and promote technologies which don’t trade off security for convenience. Passwords are a dream for cybercriminals – they are easy to infiltrate and therefore make millions of us vulnerable to attack every day. Co-incidentally, exactly why we are celebrating World Passwordless Day tomorrow, Thursday 23rd June. Google should re-think this new feature and start taking authentication security more seriously.

0

