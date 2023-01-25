Gartner: Zero Trust Will Not Mitigate Over Half of Attacks

With the increasing number of cyberattacks targeting large enterprises, many companies have turned to zero-trust security measures to protect their networks and data. However, a recent report from Gartner has raised concerns about the limitations of zero trust as a complete solution to cybersecurity.

The report predicts that just 10% of large enterprises will have mature zero-trust programs in place by 2026, up from just 1% today. Furthermore, the report predicts that by 2026, over 50% of cyberattacks will target areas that are not protected or cannot be prevented by zero-trust controls. This begs the question: is zero trust a viable solution to the ongoing cybersecurity challenges companies face today?

What is Zero Trust?

This security model assumes that all users, devices, and networks are untrusted until proven otherwise. This is in contrast to the traditional security model, which takes that internal users and devices are trusted and that only external actors pose a threat. Zero trust security measures include multi-factor authentication, user behavior analytics, network segmentation, and continuous monitoring. Reducing the attack surface and lessening the impact of an assault are the objectives of zero trust.

Limitations Of Zero Trust

While zero-trust security measures can certainly reduce risk and limit the impact of an attack, they are not a panacea for cyber threats.

One of the main limitations of zero trust is its reliance on user authentication. A user’s credentials can be stolen or compromised, allowing an attacker to bypass zero-trust controls. Additionally, zero trust does not address the issue of supply chain attacks, where an attacker targets a third-party vendor to gain access to a company’s network.

Another limitation of zero trust is its inability to protect against social engineering attacks fully. Zero trust relies on user behavior analytics to detect suspicious activity. Still, these systems can be easily bypassed by attackers who use social engineering tactics to trick users into giving away their credentials or otherwise compromising their systems.

Lastly, zero trust does not protect against attacks that target public-facing APIs. Many companies use APIs to facilitate communication between different systems, and these APIs are often poorly secured. An attacker who can steal an API token can use it to gain access to sensitive data or systems.

A Multi-Layered Approach

Given the limitations of zero trust, it is clear that a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity is needed. In addition to implementing zero-trust security measures, companies should also focus on improving their incident response plans and regularly testing them to ensure they are effective in the event of a security breach. Additionally, companies should provide regular security awareness training to employees to help prevent social engineering attacks. They should regularly monitor and assess their systems and networks for any signs of compromise.

The Importance of API Security in Zero Trust

APIs, or application programming interfaces, have become a critical component of modern business operations. They allow different systems and applications to communicate with one another, enabling companies to streamline their processes and improve their efficiency. However, APIs pose a severe security concern because attackers trying to access private information or systems can readily target them.

APIs And The Zero Trust Model

The zero trust models assume that all users, devices, and networks are untrusted until proven otherwise. This includes APIs, which are often treated as just another network resource. However, many companies fail to secure their APIs, leaving them vulnerable to attack correctly. For example, many APIs use simple authentication methods, such as basic authentication or API keys, which can be easily stolen or compromised. Additionally, many companies must regularly monitor their APIs for suspicious activity, making detecting and responding to attacks difficult.

API Security Best Practices

To properly secure their APIs, companies should follow a set of best practices, including:

Implementing multi-factor authentication can make it easier to ensure that only approved users can use the API.

Using API gateways: API gateways can provide an additional layer of security by implementing authentication and access controls.

Monitoring API activity: Companies should regularly monitor their APIs for suspicious activity, such as unauthorized access attempts or unusual data access patterns.

Implementing encryption: Encrypting data transmitted via APIs can help to protect it from being intercepted and compromised by attackers.

Regularly updating and patching APIs: Like any other software, APIs must be periodically updated and patched to address known vulnerabilities.

The Role of Employee Training in Zero Trust

Zero trust relies on user behavior analytics to detect suspicious activity. Still, these systems can be easily bypassed by attackers who use social engineering tactics to trick users into giving away their credentials or otherwise compromising their systems. In order to mitigate this risk, companies must provide regular security awareness training to their employees.

This training should include information on recognizing and responding to social engineering attacks, such as phishing emails and phone calls. Additionally, employees should be trained on how to properly handle sensitive information, such as passwords and API keys. It’s essential for companies to make security awareness training an ongoing process rather than a one-time event. This will help employees to stay current on the latest threats and best practices. Additionally, companies should consider conducting regular phishing simulation exercises to test the effectiveness of their employee training.

Conclusion

Zero trust is a necessary but incomplete solution to the ongoing cybersecurity challenges faced by companies today. While zero trust can undoubtedly reduce risk and limit the impact of an attack, it is not a panacea for cyber threats. A multi-layered approach to cybersecurity is needed, including zero-trust security measures, incident response planning, security awareness training, and regular monitoring and assessment of systems and networks. It is essential for companies to secure their APIs and to provide regular security awareness training to their employees to help prevent social engineering attacks. Additionally, companies need to make security awareness training an ongoing process and conduct regular phishing simulation exercises to test the effectiveness of their employee training.