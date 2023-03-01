Google: Client-Side Encryption Added To Gmail And Calendar

After testing the functionality in late 2022, Google has now made client-side encryption (CSE) for Gmail and Calendar generally available. According to Google’s Ganesh Chilakapati and Andy Wen, the data privacy restrictions allow “even more businesses to take charge of their data and the single party selecting who has access to it.”

To achieve this, users can arrange meeting events and send and receive emails that are encrypted “before it reaches Google servers” to other members of their organizations or other third parties.

In order to decrypt client-side encrypted files and emails exported using the business’s Data Export tool or Google Vault, the company is also making a decrypter tool for Windows accessible in beta. Future releases of the decrypter are anticipated for Linux and macOS.

The update comes after CSE was made available for other products like Google Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet. The tech giant claimed the solution would protect sensitive data from third parties, including Google, and lessen the “strain of compliance” on businesses and government agencies.

Client Side Encryption Of Gmail and Calendar

Customers of Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus have access to the feature on a worldwide scale. Personal Google Accounts are excluded.

It should be emphasized that client-side encryption is distinct from end-to-end encryption (E2EE), as Google Workspace users with super administrator capabilities have authority over the encryption keys generated and can turn the option on or off.

It differs from Pretty Good Privacy (PGP), which uses public-key cryptography to achieve CSE’s advantages but necessitates key exchanges between users before email transmission. It transfers the responsibility for establishing and managing the keys to the users, which increases complexity.

Although Google introduced a confidential mode to assist in shielding private information from unauthorized access when sending messages and attachments, the most recent update is the incorporation of CSE into Gmail.

Conclusion

