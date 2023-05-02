Hackers Take Advantage Of TBK DVR Camera System’s Severe Flaws

The alert notes that the fact that there are tens of thousands of TBK DVRs available under several brands, publicly accessible PoC code, and an easy-to-exploit make this issue an attractive target for attackers. The recent increase in IPS detections demonstrates that attackers continue to favor network camera devices as their targets.

DVRs are a crucial component of security surveillance systems because they store and record the video that cameras capture. According to the website for TBK Vision, its products are used by banks, governmental agencies, the retail sector, and other businesses.

These DVR servers are typically found on internal networks to prevent unwanted access to the recorded video because they are used to keep sensitive security footage. Sadly, this makes them appealing to threat actors who can use them to gain initial access to business networks and steal information.

Recent hacking attempts on TBK DVR devices have increased, according to Fortinet’s FortiGard Labs, with the threat actors leveraging a publicly accessible proof of concept (PoC) attack to target a server vulnerability.

The weakness, identified as CVE-2018-9995, is a significant (CVSS v3: 9.8) flaw that allows attackers to circumvent device authentication and obtain access to the vulnerable network.

The TBK DVR devices that are vulnerable to the exploit respond with admin credentials in the form of JSON data via a maliciously constructed HTTP cookie.

A remote attacker might have access to use this issue to get through authentication and get administrative rights, eventually gaining access to camera video feeds, according to a Fortinet security alert.

The TBK DVR4104 and TBK DVR4216, as well as rebranded versions of these machines sold under the (Novo, CeNova, QSee, Pulnix, XVR 5 in 1, Securus, Night OWL, DVR Login, HVR Login, and MDVR brands), are affected by the vulnerability. Fortinet estimates that as of April 2023, there had been over 50,000 attempts to hack TBK DVR devices.

Fortinet regrettably is not aware of any security updates to fix CVE-2018-9995. In order to prevent unauthorized access, it is advised to either replace the vulnerable surveillance systems with modern, actively supported ones or disconnect them from the internet.

CVE-2016-20016 (CVSS v3: 9.8, “critical”) is a remote code execution vulnerability affecting MVPower TV-7104HE and TV-7108HE DVRs that enable attackers to execute unauthenticated commands by sending erroneous HTTP requests. This old weakness is also experiencing an “outbreak” of exploitation.

Fortinet has lately observed indications of rising malicious activity utilizing this vulnerability, despite the fact that it has been exploited for long since 2017. Unfortunately, the vendor has not yet provided a patch to address the issue in this instance either.

