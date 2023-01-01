Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape Part II – Key Frameworks for Enhanced Security

A Comprehensive Exploration of Key Frameworks for Enhanced Security

Overview

This presentation highlights four distinctive cybersecurity models, namely the ITU National Cybersecurity/ CIIP, IoT Cybersecurity Alliance (IOTCA), IoT Security Foundation (IoTSF) Security Compliance Framework, and the International Office of Standardization (ISO) 27001. Each of these represents a unique approach to securing information and data, with a focus on collaborative action, comprehensive security layers, risk-based compliance, and effective security management. The presentation also discusses the MITRE ATT&CK, a model for identifying and documenting common cybersecurity tactics, and the framework provided by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Key Learning Outcomes

Understand the key elements that a national cybersecurity strategy should include according to the ITU’s CIIP model, including government/private sector collaboration and incident management capabilities.

Familiarize with the IoTCA’s framework for end-to-end security and the potential risks that it aims to mitigate.

Explore the IoTSF’s risk-based approach to compliance and its focus on six key areas: management governance, engineered for security, fit for purpose cryptography, secure network framework and applications, secure production processes and supply chains, safe and secure for the customer.

Understand the ISO 27001 requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system.

Learn about the common attack patterns documented in the MITRE ATT&CK framework and how to defend against them.

Discover the guidance offered by the NCSC’s Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) for UK Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), organizations subject to the NIS Directive cyber regulation, and organizations managing cyber-related risks to public safety.

Conclusion

Each of these cybersecurity models, frameworks, and regulations represents a valuable tool in the fight against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Combining their approaches can provide organizations with a robust and comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.

Call to Action

