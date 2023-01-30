Breaking: JD Sports Data Breach Following Cyberattack

JD Sports has issued a warning that a cyberattack that affected the company may have exposed the personal information of roughly 10 million customers, including personal contact information, such as phone and email addresses. The hack may have affected customers who ordered goods from the business between 2018 and 2020.

The company claimed that credit card information was secure and that there was no reason to believe that hackers had gained access to customer passwords. According to JD Sports, hackers gained access to a system that held customer data on orders between November 2018 and October 2020.

Brands including JD, Size?, Millets, Blacks, Scotts, and MilletSport are among those that are affected. We are aggressively getting in touch with concerned clients so that we can caution them about the possibility of fraud and phishing attacks.

Billing, shipping, email addresses, complete names, phone numbers, information on previous customer orders, and the last four digits of their credit cards may have been accessible to the intrusive party.

JD Alerts Users About Possible Fraudsters

JD cautioned customers to be on the lookout for any possible fraudsters who would use this information to target them and pose as JD representatives when calling, emailing, or messaging. Chief financial officer Neil Greenhalgh said, “We wish to apologize to all consumers who this occurrence may have impacted.

“We are giving them tips on how to report scam emails, calls, and texts and warning them to be on the lookout for potential scams.

“Following this event, we thoroughly examine our cyber security in collaboration with outside experts. JD states that protecting consumer data is a principal focus. The company declared that it would promptly get in touch with any clients whose data may have been compromised.

It is the most recent in a string of recently publicized cyberattacks against British businesses. Last Thursday, Royal Mail was able to resume providing corporate clients with signed overseas deliveries.

After being targeted by what was purportedly a ransomware attack, the organization was compelled to discontinue several international delivery choices.

On Monday, JD Sports stated: “We have worked with top cyber security specialists to analyze and respond to the situation, among other essential emergency steps.

“We are cooperating as needed with the appropriate agencies, including the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The impacted consumers are being proactively contacted so that we can warn them to be on the lookout for fraud and phishing attacks.

“This includes keeping an eye out for any shady or strange emails claiming to be from JD Sports or any of our group businesses,” the statement continued.

Conclusion

