In-depth studies on cybersecurity have just recently uncovered a new malicious package that was hiding out in the Python Package Index (PyPI) repository. This package was participating in a campaign known as SentinelSneak, in which it pretended to be a software development kit (SDK) for SentinelOne, a major company in the field of cybersecurity. The discovery throws more light on the SentinelSneak threat, the dangers of “API key harvesting,” and the ways in which businesses and organizations can protect themselves from attacks that target the software supply chain. As the process of software development continues to advance and become more complicated, the necessity to safeguard the software supply chain is becoming an increasingly pressing concern.

A New Danger for the Python Package Index (PyPI) Repository, Known as SentinelSneak:

The software package, which was known as SentinelOne and has since been taken offline, was initially released between December 8 and December 11, 2022, with nearly two dozen versions being released in rapid succession over the course of two days. It made the claim that it provided an easier method to access the company’s APIs, but in reality, it contained a malicious backdoor that was designed to collect sensitive information from development systems. This information could include access credentials, SSH keys, and configuration data. The fact that the threat actor was also seen releasing two more packages with variations in their names — SentinelOne-sdk and SentinelOneSDK — brings to light the persistent dangers that are present in open source repositories.

This SentinelOne imposter package is just the latest threat to leverage the PyPI repository, and it exemplifies the growing threat to software supply chains. Malicious actors are increasingly employing strategies such as “typosquatting” to take advantage of developer confusion and insert malicious code into development pipelines and legitimate applications.

The Risks Associated with “API Key Harvesting”

Hacker-in-Residence at Cequence Security Jason Kent explains that this type of attack, known as “API key harvesting,” is a growing concern as attackers look for ways to contextually harvest API keys from organizations that have specific technology deployed. This type of attack is a growing concern because attackers look for ways to harvest API keys from organizations that have specific technology deployed. Attackers are able to find API keys by crawling through git repositories, as Kent points out. However, by utilizing API key harvesting SDKs that mimic SDKs from well-known security companies, attackers are able to gain even more context and potentially harvest keys from organizations that are running the technology that they are interested in.

How organizations can defend against Attacks on the Software Supply Chain

Even though it was fortunate that this particular attack was discovered, it should serve as a reminder to all organizations that they need to be vigilant in validating tools and frequently invalidating and regenerating API keys in order to prevent attacks of this type. The software supply chain security company made the observation that the SDK client code for the fraudulent package was “probably obtained from the company by way of a legitimate customer account.” A history of shell commands that were executed, SSH keys, and other files of interest were among the data that was exfiltrated by the malware to a remote server. This suggests that the threat actor was attempting to steal sensitive information from development environments, as indicated by the data that was exfiltrated.

Although it was downloaded over a thousand times before it was taken down, it is not immediately clear whether the package was weaponized as part of an active supply chain attack. SentinelOne responded to a request for comment from The Hacker News by stating that it is “not involved with the recent malicious Python package leveraging our name,” and that the attempts made by the threat actors were unsuccessful. “Attackers will put any name on their campaigns that they think may help them deceive their intended targets,” the company said in their statement. “However, this package is in no way affiliated with SentinelOne in any way.” “PyPI has removed the package, and our customers can feel safe knowing that there has been no evidence of a compromise as a result of this campaign,” the company stated.

Yet another supply chain security attack 🥷 https://t.co/gxtWuDIZSo — Rewanth Tammana (@rewanthtammana) December 20, 2022

How to Maintain Vigilance in the Lightning-Fast World of Software Development?

The results of this research come at the same time as a report entitled “The State of Software Supply Chain Security,” which discovered that the number of malicious package uploads to the PyPI repository dropped by nearly 60 percent in 2022, going from 3,685 packages in 2021 to 1,493 packages in 2022. This information was found at the same time as the findings of this research. On the other hand, the number of files in the npm JavaScript repository increased by nearly 40% to almost 7,000, making it the “biggest playground for malicious actors.” Since the year 2020, rogue package trends have shown an overall increase that is equal to more than 18,000% in PyPI and 100 times that amount in npm.

According to a threat researcher from ReversingLabs named Karlo Zanki, “Though limited in scope and having little impact, this campaign serves as a reminder to development organizations of the continued existence of threats to the software supply chain.” “Just like with previous malicious campaigns, this one plays on tried and true social engineering tactics in order to confuse and mislead developers into downloading a malicious module,” the author of the article says.

Added a bunch of PyPI malware samples to the GitHub repository, we're now close to 250 real-world samples!



All found using GuardDog, an open-source tool that allows to identify malicious Python packages in your dependencieshttps://t.co/wKQkFqJSc8https://t.co/xSpS5IfbCa pic.twitter.com/COpK93GFKd — Christophe Tafani-Dereeper (@christophetd) December 13, 2022

In conclusion, the SentinelSneak campaign serves as a reminder of the significance of protecting the software supply chain as well as the requirement for organizations to maintain vigilance in the fast-paced world of software development. Organizations can better protect themselves from malicious packages and attacks on the software supply chain by validating the tools they use and regularly invalidating and regenerating API keys. Validation should be done on a regular basis. It is essential to perform constant monitoring and protection of the software supply chain in order to guarantee that it will continue to be safe and sound for all parties involved.