Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox And Other Major Web Browsers To Stop Using Certificates From TrustCor Systems

The major web browsers, including Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox, have announced that they will stop using certificates from TrustCor Systems – a certificate authority (CA) used by many Big Tech companies – due to its ties with a US military contractor. With CAs like TrustCor playing a highly trusted role in securing the internet ecosystem, Mozilla cited concerns around the CA and its affiliations to an organization engaged in the distribution of malware. Many other major tech companies are expected to follow suit and drop TrustCor.