Odin Intelligence Website Used By Police Wrecked, Data Stolen

Over the past week, a group claimed to have wrecked the website of ODIN Intelligence, a business that offers technology and solutions to law enforcement and police departments. They had a severe security flaw that exposed sensitive information about upcoming police operations as well as the personal information of police suspects to the public internet. The alleged hack occurred just days after Wired revealed that an app created by the company, SweepWizard, helps police manage and coordinate multi-agency raids.

Law enforcement agencies can get tools like SweepWizard and other technologies from ODIN. Additionally, it offers SONAR, a program that allows state and local law enforcement to handle registered sex offenders remotely. SONAR stands for Sex Offender Notification and Registration system. But there has also been controversy surrounding the business. The marketing of ODIN’s facial recognition technology for locating homeless persons was exposed as having harsh and insulting language used to describe its capabilities last year.

Odin Intelligence Website was Taken Down, and Data Stolen

The identity of the perpetrators and the method of entry are unknown; however, ODIN founder and CEO Erik McCauley were described in a note left behind as mainly rejecting recent Wired reporting that the SweepWizard software was unsecured and exposed data.

The note on ODIN’s website read, “So, we decided to hack them.” The defacement’s wording raises the possibility that there may have been an attempt to wipe the company’s data vaults because it is unclear whether the hackers stole data from ODIN’s systems or if, as it states, “all data and backups have been shredded.”

According to Emma Best, co-founder of the nonprofit transparency group DDoSecrets, data was stolen from ODIN’s servers and in the group’s custody. Best stated, “We just received the data and are processing it.

Three sizable archive files comprising more than 16 gigabytes of data were mentioned in the defacement note. They were each named in relation to ODIN’s organization, the sex offenders’ data, and the SweepWizard tool. The hackers also left hashes, which are distinct strings of letters and numbers that act as a file’s signature. Best verified that the hashes in the files that DDoSecrets received corresponded with the defacement post.

A set of keys for Amazon Web Services that appear to belong to ODIN were also defaced. TechCrunch was unable to validate the keys’ ownership of ODIN right away. Still, they appear to connect with an instance on AWS’ GovCloud, which holds highly sensitive information about police and law enforcement.

The vandalized website for ODIN was taken down shortly after. However, CEO Erik McCauley did not respond to emails from TechCrunch asking about the incident and apparent breach.

Could This Website Wreck Be The Tip Of The Iceberg Of A Major Data Breach?

According to Ilia Kolochenko, founder of ImmuniWeb and a participant in the Europol Data Protection Experts Network, the Achilles’ heel of law enforcement organizations is third-party suppliers and vendors. He wrote in an email that website defacements are often low-risk security incidents with largely reputational effects. However, he continued, “in this instance, there are a number of clues that the website defacement may be just the beginning of a significant data breach. Given the highly sensitive and privileged nature of the data that the attackers may have compromised, if the reported incursion is actual, it might rank among the worst data breaches of 2023.

“Police officers and undercover agents may suffer fatal outcomes if law enforcement intelligence data falls into the hands of organized crime. Not to mention the possibility that lengthy, resource-intensive police investigations would be ineffective and offenders would ultimately go free. To comprehend and address the wide range of potential repercussions as well as quickly alert concerned third parties, all law enforcement agencies that the hack may have affected swiftly evaluate what kind of their data could have been stolen.

A gang claims to have obtained stolen data, purportedly from an American company whose website was vandalized over the weekend, and provides police with a facial recognition tool. TechCrunch reports that a group by the name of DDoSecrets made the assertion after Odin Intelligence’s home page’s material was changed. Last week, an organization in a news article was mentioned alleging that the SweepWizard program from Odin exposed private information. SweepWizard facilitates the coordination of multi-agency raids by law enforcement.