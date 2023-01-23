Riot Games Moves Release Of Game Patches After Security Breach

After discovering last week that its development environment had been breached. Riot Games, the publisher, and producer of the computer games League of Legends and Valorant announced that it would postpone game patches. The LA-based game publisher revealed the incident in a thread on Twitter on Friday night and pledged to keep customers informed of any new information gleaned from an ongoing inquiry.

The business stated that a social engineering attack compromised systems earlier this week in its development environment. Although we don’t yet have all the facts, there is no proof that player data or personal information was stolen.

Riot Games further stated that the breach directly impacted their capacity to release game patch updates. “Unfortunately, this has hindered our capacity to publish content temporarily. While our teams are working diligently on a cure, we anticipate that this will affect the future patch cycle for a number of our games, “explained Riot Games.

The development teams reported the event on Friday for the Teamfight Tactics (TFT) auto battler game and the League of Legends (LoL) multiplayer online battle arena.

Postponed Release Of Modified Game Patches

The tweets also acknowledged upcoming postponements of planned game modifications and the upcoming launch of the following significant patch. “This could delay the release of Patch 13.2. To release the majority of the planned and tested balance improvements on schedule, the League team is attempting to push the boundaries of what we can hotfix “the LoL team reported.

“We’ll keep you updated as we work through this,” the statement said, “but other things like the Ahri ASU might have to go to patch 13.3 (Feb. 8).” The TFT team stated, “We’re working to deploy the most significant of them through a hotfix at our scheduled patch time, but this issue may prevent us from releasing the full extent of balance improvements planned.

Andrei van Roon, the head of League Studio, emphasized that the release schedule for Patch 13.2 of League of Legends would remain the same. Nothing that would have been in 13.2 won’t be scrapped; instead, van Roon remarked, “We might only have to push things that can’t be hotfixed (such art changes) to a later date.”

This comes after 2K Games, another security breach with a known video game publisher, revealed in September 2020 that malware was introduced into some of its customers’ computers through a hack of their help desk. After the security compromise in September, 2K warned subscribers through email that some of their data had been stolen and sold online.

