Samsung Upgrades Galaxy Devices To Zero-Click Attack Defense

To protect Galaxy smartphone users from so-called “zero-click” exploits that use malicious picture files, Samsung has created a new security solution called Samsung Message Guard. According to the Korean tech giant, its new security system will be able to identify these dangers as soon as they arrive as messages on the device and stop them before they can cause any harm.

Zero-click exploits are complex threats that take advantage of a weakness without requiring user engagement. Generally, attacks relying on zero-click exploits include sending the intended recipient a message or file containing malicious code to exploit a device vulnerability and gain access to the target without the recipient’s knowledge.

Famous zero-click assaults used the iMessage KISMET and FORCEDENTRY exploits to target journalists and activists with NSO’s Pegasus spyware. Apple made an effort to reduce these security risks by releasing Lockdown Mode, a high-risk user operating option that restricts functionality while boosting device security.

Newly received image files in the PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP, and WBMP formats are temporarily hosted in an isolated virtual space called Samsung Message Guard on the smartphone.

The system examines the files to see whether any harmful code is there. If so, they are quarantined, locked, and barred from connecting with or gaining access to the underlying operating system.

Samsung states in the feature announcement that “Samsung Message Guard automatically neutralizes any potential threat hiding in image files before they have an opportunity to cause you any harm.”

The new security system is an addition to Samsung’s many already-existing layers of protection, most notably Samsung Knox, which may provide malware protection and real-time threat detection.

For the Friday-released Galaxy S23, Samsung Message Guard is already accessible. Later in 2023, it will progressively roll out to other Galaxy devices running One UI 5.1 or higher.

