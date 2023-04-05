Spain’s Extremely Dangerous And Evasive Hacker Now In Custody

The police in Spain have taken José Luis Huertas, 19, into custody. He goes by the aliases “Alcaseca,” “Mango,” and “Chimichurri.” The creation of the Udyat (the eye of Horus) search engine, which is dedicated to selling massive quantities of stolen sensitive information, and several high-profile cyberattacks are both attributed to Huertas.

A police investigation launched in November 2022 ultimately resulted in the identification and arrest of the juvenile hacker, called “a severe threat to national security.” Law enforcement officers confiscated significant sums of money, records, and computers that would assist them in tracking down the hacker’s activity at Huertas’ residence and other registered addresses.

The police in Spain have arrested José Luis Huertas, a 19-year-old regarded as the most dangerous hackers in the country.



See the full article below:https://t.co/ZoQgw2lAnv #cybersecurity #hacking #security #technology #hacker pic.twitter.com/BNeZQjS6wy — Trending Now Cybersecurity (@TNCybersecurity) April 5, 2023

The investigation was started following a computer network breach at Spain’s National Council of Judiciary (CGPJ). The hacker who carried out this attack took the data of 575,000 taxpayers and turned it into a database to sell to other online criminals. Individually identifiable information, account numbers, bank numbers, and other details are hosted on that illegal service.

Huertas is also charged with stealing EUR 300,000 from Paolo Vasile, the CEO of Gestevisión Telecinco/Mediaset Espaa, by pretending to be him. Money laundering and assaulting high-state entities are also charged. After each successful attempt, the hacker became brazen to the point where he asserted in a YouTube interview that he had access to the personal data of 90% of all Spanish inhabitants.

According to Policia Nacional, a 19-year-old guy with a long history of cybercrime was found behind the attacks after a complex examination by experts in the General Information Police Station’s cyber threat investigation. Local media has reported that the Spanish authorities discovered the juvenile hacker by tracing the money trail for the “Eye of Horus” server’s hosting services.

The National Cryptological Center’s experts were able to help the authorities track the payments even though Huertas was using cryptocurrency that had been “cleaned” through mixing services.

According to the investigators’ belief that there is a very high probability that Huertas may escape, destroy evidence, or commit more crimes of a similar sort, he will stay in detention until the day of his trial.

Judge José Luis Calama used the fact that the suspect owns substantial sums of cryptocurrencies that would enable him to live anywhere in the world while evading Spanish justice as justification for his decision to keep him in custody.

Ways to stop hackers

With the increasing reliance on technology, we have become more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Hackers can penetrate any security system and access sensitive data, causing havoc and destruction to individuals and organizations. Fortunately, there are ways to stop hackers and bolster your online security.

As technology advances, so do the skills of hackers who seek to exploit vulnerabilities in our digital systems. Protecting your personal and professional data from cyber attacks is becoming increasingly important. Here are some ways to stop hackers from accessing your information:

Use Strong Passwords

One of the easiest ways to stop hackers is to use strong passwords that are difficult to guess. Avoid using common words, phrases, or personal information that can be easily found online. Instead, combine upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. It’s also important to use a unique password for each account and change them regularly.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication

Requiring another additional form of verification, such as a code delivered to your phone or a fingerprint scan. The two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts. Even if hackers know your password, it will be more difficult for them to access your funds.

Update Your Software

Because updates frequently include security patches that address vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit, keeping your software up to date is crucial. To keep your computers as secure as possible, periodically update your operating system, web browser, and other applications.

Be Careful with Email

Hackers frequently access personal and business data through email. When clicking on links or attachments found in mails from unknown senders, use caution. Do not respond to or on any links in emails that seem dubious. Instead, get in touch with the sender directly to confirm the validity of the message.

Install Antivirus Software

Malware on your computer can be found and eliminated with the aid of antivirus software. To make sure that your system is free of viruses and other malicious software, it’s crucial to keep your antivirus software updated and to run routine scans.

Stopping hackers from accessing your personal and professional data requires a combination of preventative measures and ongoing vigilance. Following these tips can protect yourself and your information from cyber attacks.

Conclusion

Spain’s most dangerous hacker, 19-year-old José Luis Huertas (aka “Alcaseca,” “Mango,” “chimichuri”), was captured. Huertas is accused of many high-profile intrusions and launching Udyat (the eye of Horus), a search engine that sells stolen sensitive data in enormous quantities. The “severe threat to national security” young hacker was arrested in November 2022 after a police probe. Law officials took cash, documents, and computers from Huertas’ home and other registered addresses to help identify the hacker. After hacking Spain’s court council’s computer network, the investigation began (CGPJ). The hacker took 575,000 taxpayer records and established a database to sell them to other hackers. That illicit service hosts account numbers, bank numbers, and personal information.

Huertas is accused of stealing EUR 300,000 from Gestevisión Telecinco/Mediaset España CEO Paolo Vasile by impersonating him. Money laundering and assaulting high-state institutions are charges. After each attack, the hacker became bolder, claiming to have access to 90% of Spanish individuals’ data in a YouTube interview. Policia Nacional claims the General Information Police Station’s cyber threat investigation specialists identified the attacker, a 19-year-old guy with a long history of criminality, after a rigorous investigation. Local media reported that the Spanish police tracked the juvenile hacker by tracing the money trail for “Eye of Horus” server hosting. The National Cryptological Center helped the authorities track Huertas’ cryptocurrency payments, even if they were “cleaned” through mixing services.