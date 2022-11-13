Startups: Why You Need To Keep Your Structured And Unstructured Data Secure

These days, we produce, distribute, and retain enormous volumes of data—used by both large

and small enterprises to manage their operations and gather insights. Finances Online recently

did a study determining that 74 Zettabytes (74 Billion terabytes) of data will be consumed in

2022, which is predicted to double by the end of 2024.

Within this vast amount of information is a king’s hidden ransom in data which may be sensitive

and unstructured, leaving it vulnerable to attacks. This is why startups must harness it and

protect it just like they would protect their Intellectual Property (IP) or cash injections. Let’s dive

into the key differences between the two types of data and how to keep them safe.

Structured vs Unstructured Data: What’s the difference?

Structured data is much easier to understand: relational databases are often used to store and

display it, with specified columns and rows. This enables search-based access and analysis by

data mining tools and algorithms. Organizations in the corporate world have often made

judgments using organized data. The collection and analysis of structured data to support

business decisions is backed by a variety of technologies. Examples include data stored in a

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) or Inventory Management System (IMS).

Unstructured data, according to experts, is information that lacks a model or set format. This

implies that whatever information you have not saved in tabular representations is considered

unstructured data. You can find it in emails, word-processing documents, PDF files, and

anywhere else where data is being shared in a casual way.

Initial Steps for Both Data Types

Structured data security still requires work, even if it may seem easier than unstructured data

security. An essential part of IT administration starts with the following:

● Creating a secure, central location for private data

● Keeping an eye on how data is used and input

● The Secure Socket Layer (SSL) protocol may be used to control encryption and

authentication.

● Creating strong passwords

● Remotely locating and erasing data from lost devices

● Educating employees about rules and acceptable practices

Unstructured data must first be located and understood in order to be controlled. Searching for

files based on content is a common method used by data loss prevention (DLP) technologies to

find information. This “snapshot” technique offers a moment in time inventory that quickly

becomes outdated and cannot impose use guidelines or monitor data use.

Additionally, unstructured data protection must comprise a policy-driven program to categorize

data at the moment of production or discovery and guarantee its appropriate usage at all times.

Traditional systems use network DLP or system “crawlers” to scan servers and workstations

using content pattern matching to categorize data at rest.

Why do you need to classify and identify access?

Unstructured sensitive data that has been classified effectively gives it structure based on the

information that was included and the circumstances surrounding its production, access,

correction, or transfer. Organizations may use it to monitor the data lifecycle and immediately

implement the necessary policies. Without obstructing allowed workflow, accurate, persistent

classification enables policies and controls to optimize the value of information utilization.

Find out who is gathering and changing unstructured data. Make them liable for maintaining its

safety. Many such data users can identify its source, the owner, even if they are unaware of

who the owner is.

Using the context of each data transaction, control policies identify risks and impose restrictions

on those who may have unwanted access. A policy involves a group of warning and control

rules dependent on various variables, such as user identification, file source or destination, and

network connection. For instance, a user would typically be able to copy and store important

information, but their ability to do so may be limited if they are connected to their Facebook

account. Some applicable enforcement mechanisms are blocking activities, quiet alerting,

automated file/email encryption, user warnings, user prompting, and data masking.

To succeed in highly competitive and regulated marketplaces, companies must handle all of

their high-value information, including that which is irregular and unstructured. Companies need

to always be aware of how and under what circumstances data is utilized, beyond just knowing

where it is at any given time. This enables control measures that reduce risk while advancing

corporate goals.