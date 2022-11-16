Please see below commentary from Information Security Experts on the news that the Billbug: State-sponsored Actor Targets Cert Authority, Government Agencies in Multiple Asian Countries:
This compromise of a certificate authority (CA) highlights the importance of managing all machine identities in an enterprise. If the compromised were to be the root CA, then the attacker can potentially gain full control over the entire PKI infrastructure and compromise the trust in the system. Revocation of all the certificates issued by this CA must be revoked and replaced. This certainly comes at a high-cost effort – and in most cases, credibility of the organization.
This can be even more catastrophic as organizations create subordinate CAs that are used for signing workloads in cloud native environments for managing pod or mesh identities. The sheer volume of these identities and the need to revoke all subordinates, recreate them and issue identities for workloads is a huge effort.
Protecting and managing all the machine identities, irrespective of where and how it’s used, is critical for creating an enterprise security posture. Manual processes need to be eliminated, and all machine identity management should be 100% automated with security teams having the right kind of observability.
The compromise of a digital certificate authority (CA) is bad news. CAs are a vital centerpiece in the system of identity that keeps our online world running securely. A CA issues companies with TLS certificates – a type of machine identity that enables secure machine-to-machine communication. This identity tells other machines that it can be trusted. It is this system that enables the green padlock we are all so familiar with now. If a CA is compromised, all the identities associated with it come into question.
In this particular case, the attack on the CAs has all the tell-tale signs of a sophisticated nation state attack. However, this doesn’t just impact the CAs – every business, consumer and government that relies on these CAs to know whether a digital service is real or fake, and whether communications are private or tapped, is impacted. An attacker could use this position of power to conduct man-in-the-middle attacks, to intercept encrypted traffic, or to issue identities for malicious or fraudulent services to enable them to be trusted by major browsers and operating systems. We’ve seen this play out with attacks such as DigiNotar in the Netherlands.
To remediate the problem, just as you change your passwords if they are breached, CISOs, CIOs and CEOs must do the same for machine identities. In today’s age of businesses running in the cloud, organizations must quickly identify and remove all certificates associated with unknown and untrusted CAs, and replace them with new certificates from trusted sources. Yet an organization could have hundreds, if not thousands of identities to replace. This is why organizations need to invest in a control plane that can automate the management of machine identities.