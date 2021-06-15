Expert Reacted On Research That Third Of Workers Have Picked Up Bad Security Behaviours

Tessian have released a major new report revealing that over one-third of workers have picked up bad cybersecurity behaviours since working from home.

The report, which analyses ‘Back to Work’ security behaviours also revealed:

· 30% believe they can get away with riskier security behaviour when working remotely

· 49% say that this is because they aren’t being watched by IT

· Over two-thirds of IT leaders anticipate a surge in ransomware and phishing attacks when workers return to office

Tim Sadler, CEO, Tessian comments:

“The shift to an all-remote workforce was one huge challenge for IT leaders, but the next transition to a hybrid work model is poised to be even more challenging – particularly when it comes to employees’ behaviours”

“Employees are the gatekeepers to data and systems, but expecting them to be security experts and scaring them into compliance won’t work. IT leaders need to prioritise building a security culture that empowers people to work securely and productively, and understand how to encourage long-lasting behavioural change overtime if they’re going to thrive in this new way of working.”