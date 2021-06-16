New Cybereason Ransomware Study Reveals True Cost to Business

84% of organisations that paid a ransom demand were hit again, 61% reported significant loss of revenue

London, UK (June 16, 2021) – Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, today released research findings from a global ransomware study of nearly 1,300 security professionals that reveals more than half of organisations have been the victim of a ransomware attack. In the UK specifically, 305 companies were contacted and 84% of businesses that chose to pay a ransom demand suffered a second ransomware attack, often at the hands of the same threat actor group (53%).

The report, titled Ransomware: The True Cost to Business, also divulged that of the organisations in the UK who opted to pay a ransom demand to regain access to their encrypted systems, 43% reported that some or all of the data was corrupted during the recovery process. These findings underscore why it does not pay to pay ransomware attackers, and that organisations should focus on early detection and prevention strategies to end ransomware attacks at the earliest stages before critical systems and data are put in jeopardy.

Key findings (UK-specific) in the research include:

Loss of Business: 47 percent of organisations reported significant loss of business following a ransomware attack. Of these individuals, 61% admitted to losing revenue.

47 percent of organisations reported significant loss of business following a ransomware attack. Of these individuals, 61% admitted to losing revenue. Ransom Demands Increasing: 51percent of businesses that paid a ransom demand shelled out between £250,000 – £1 million, while 4 percent paid ransoms exceeding £1 million.

51percent of businesses that paid a ransom demand shelled out between £250,000 – £1 million, while 4 percent paid ransoms exceeding £1 million. Brand and Reputation Damage: 63percent of organisations who admitted to losing business indicated that their brand and reputation were damaged as a result of a successful attack

63percent of organisations who admitted to losing business indicated that their brand and reputation were damaged as a result of a successful attack C-Level Talent Loss: 45 percent of organisations who admitted to losing business reported losing C-Level talent as a direct result of ransomware attacks

45 percent of organisations who admitted to losing business reported losing C-Level talent as a direct result of ransomware attacks Employee Layoffs: 31 percent of those who admitted to losing business reported being forced to layoff employees due to financial pressures following a ransomware attack

31 percent of those who admitted to losing business reported being forced to layoff employees due to financial pressures following a ransomware attack Business Closures: A startling 34 percent of organisations who admitted to losing business reported that a ransomware attack forced the business to close down operations entirely

Other key findings included in the full report reveal the extent to which losses to the business may be covered by cyber insurance, how prepared organisations are to address ransomware threats to the business with regard to adequate security policies and staffing, and more granular information on the impact of ransomware attacks by region, company size and industry vertical. In addition, the report provides actionable data on the types of security solutions organisations had in place prior to an attack, as well as which solutions were most often implemented by organisations after they experienced a ransomware attack.