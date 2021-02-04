NEW: VMware Carbon Black Data Shows Healthcare In Crisis

VMware Carbon Black released their new research, “The State of Healthcare Cybersecurity“, that paints a holistic view of the threats healthcare organisations face and should be prepared for in 2021.

Of note, researchers found that there were 239.4 million attempted attacks targeting its healthcare customers alone in 2020. This unprecedented rate in attacks speaks to the value of information these organizations are harbouring and how cyber criminals will not stop at anything to acquire it.

VMware Carbon Black was also able to identify the top five ransomware families plaguing the healthcare industry including: