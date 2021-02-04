NEW: VMware Carbon Black Data Shows Healthcare In Crisis

VMware Carbon Black released their new research, “The State of Healthcare Cybersecurity“, that paints a holistic view of the threats healthcare organisations face and should be prepared for in 2021.
Of note, researchers found that there were 239.4 million attempted attacks targeting its healthcare customers alone in 2020. This unprecedented rate in attacks speaks to the value of information these organizations are harbouring and how cyber criminals will not stop at anything to acquire it.
VMware Carbon Black was also able to identify the top five ransomware families plaguing the healthcare industry including:
- Cerber: 58% — Cerber ransomware is a type of malware (malicious software) that encrypts your files and then holds them hostage, demanding a ransom payment in exchange for returning them to you.
- Sodinokibi: 16% — Sobinokibi ransomware is highly evasive and takes many measures to prevent its detection by antivirus and other means.
- VBCrypt: 14% — VBCrypt is a malicious program that is unable to spread on its own accord. It may perform a number of actions of an attacker’s choice on an affected computer. This virus targets Windows programs.
- Cryxos: 8% — Cryxos Trojans display deceptive alerts/notifications on compromised or malicious websites. The notifications claim that the user’s computer is infected with a virus (or viruses), is blocked, and some personal details have been stolen.
- VBKrypt: 4% — The VBKrypt malware family is written in the Visual Basic programming language, which is its main distinguishing trait from other malware families. Based on the specific variant, the trojan may drop files, write to the registry and perform other unauthorized actions on the affected computer system.