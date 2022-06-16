UK Security Practitioners Lack The Confidence To Stop Attacks

New research, released today by Arctic Wolf has discovered that UK cybersecurity professionals are overworked and lacking in confidence to stop cyberattacks. The research found that UK organisations are being put in a precarious and unsecure position, with over a quarter (27%) of respondents stating they don’t feel knowledgeable enough as an individual to spot a cyber threat. The critical nature of these revelations becomes even more apparent when noting the report also discovered that 30% of cybersecurity workers claim they don’t know how to use their organisation’s security tools effectively.

Other findings show that more needs to be done to aid the mental health of cyber security practitioners in the UK: