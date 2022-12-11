Introduction: This report analyses the position of the Global Top 100 Companies and highlights the changes in the composition of the list, comparing the Global Top 100 Companies by market capitalization as at 31 March 2022, 31 March 2021 and other relevant periods.OUR FIRM Mercury Global Reports produces strategic FDI promotion reports and accelerates investment inflows from the US and Israel Our Mission: The race to attract Foreign Direct Investment is a non-stop, long-term process requiring continuous and targeted strategic promotion as countries and corporations compete for limited foreign capital and business partnerships. Our mission is to assist governments and corporations around the world to create new opportunities for growth, employment and prosperity for their people. We guide them on how to showcase competitive advantages, investment opportunities, products and services to U.S. and Israeli investors, business people, C-level executives, government officials and policy makers. Our Team: Mercury Global Reports team consist of investment promotion specialists with a thorough understanding of international markets and a keen eye for investment opportunities. We specialize in the design of targeted FDIC promotion and acceleration campaigns to help selected countries and globally-oriented corporations stand-out and gain competitive edge over competition. …we are Mercury of today’s business world! Key highlights - 2022 Short term volatility diverges from the long term trend - Technology firm loses its top spot in May 2022 again (held for 9 years excepting 2019 and 2020) The US market dominates the Global Top 100 and continues to increase in its relative size - The market capitalization of US companies in the Global Top 100 has grown at a CAGR of 18% and 15% in the last five and ten years respectively and up 19% in the year to March 2022. Potential decoupling of mainland China and its regions from the US - Over the past ten years, changes in the market capitalization of companies from mainland China and its regions was broadly aligned with the US. In 2022 the value of the Global Top 100 companies from mainland China and its regions decreased by 23%, in contrast companies from the US increased by 19%. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P. with PwC analysis US continues to dominate Top 100 Notwithstanding a reduction in the value of the companies from mainland China and its regions in 2022, moderate growth throughout the 10 year period to 2022 (CAGR of 7%) has occurred. Growth in the market capitalization of European companies has been muted over the past five and ten years with just 2% and 1% CAGR respectively. Companies comprising the Rest of World (“Row”) surpassed both Europe and mainland China and its regions during 2022 with total market capitalization of $3,988bn, Row companies has seen compelling growth in value since 2017 (25% CAGR). The relentless growth and increasing dominance of Technology and the rise of Health Care Throughout the five years presented, Technology has been the leading sector in terms of market capitalization, increasing by $7,085bn since 2018. The gap between Technology and other sectors has widened each year. Having declined from 2018 to 2020, the market capitalization of Financials sector companies in the Global Top 100 has increased consistently. Whether or not this trend will continue into 2023 will depend on how the current macroeconomic uncertainties unfold. The Energy sector has also shown sustained growth since 2018, increasing by 151% ($2,144bn) comprising on average 7 companies from 2018 - 2022. Other sectors not presented here that comprise the Global Top 100 include; Basic Materials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Indus trials, Telecommunications and Utilities. In 2022 these sectors accounted for 33% of total market capitalization.

In a poll of 2,100 C-Level executives in large companies, responsible for global firms that have supply chain and cyber risk arrangement, security hard BlueVoyant is told that 98% of that companies affect by a global attack, up from 97% last year.

 

Industries survey include business services, financial services, healthcare, and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, growth and energy, and security.

 

Trend Micro research reveals visibility challenges as attack surface expands

 

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cybersecurity leader Trend Micro announced new research today that reveals global organizations are increasingly at risk of ransomware compromise via their extensive supply chains.

 

To read the report, please visit https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/glrans

 

New research reveals that global organizations are at increased risk of ransomware compromise via their supply chains breach.

 

Trend Micro commissioned Sapio Research in May and June 2022 to poll 2,958 IT decision-makers across 26 countries. The research revealed that 79% of global IT leaders believe their partners and customers are making their organization a more attractive ransomware target.

 

A year ago, a sophisticated attack on a provider of IT management software led to the compromise of scores of MSPs and thousands of downstream customers. Yet only 47% of organizations share knowledge about ransomware attacks with their suppliers. Additionally, 25% said they don’t share potentially useful threat information with partners.

 

This could be because organizations don’t have information to share in the first place.

 

  • Ransomware payloads (63%)
  • Legitimate tooling e.g., PSexec, Cobalt Strike (53%)
  • Data exfiltration (49%)
  • Initial access (42%)
  • Lateral movement (31%)

 

Bharat Mistry, Technical Director at Trend Micro, states that 52% of all worldwide enterprise has supply chain companies affected by ransomware, potentially placing their systems at risk of infection. 

 

The expansion of visibility into and control over the digital attack surface is the first step in reducing these threats.”

 

The supply chain breach can also be exploited by attackers to gain leverage over their targets. Among organizations that had experienced a ransomware attack in the past three years, 67% said their attackers contacted customers and/or partners about the chain breach to force payment.

 

About Trend Micro supply-chain-breach

 

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader in supply chain breaches helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, as well as Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform, protects hundreds of thousands of companies and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints.

 

