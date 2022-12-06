Switzerland Proposes Mandatory CI Cyber Incident Reporting

SwissInfo.ch reports that Switzerland Proposes Mandatory Incident Reporting For Critical Infrastructure. The Swiss Parliament is being asked to update the Information Security Act to make CI incident reporting mandatory, and aid the National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) in assessing and addressing CI incidents.
“We know that visibility is power when it comes to protecting against today’s advanced, sophisticated threats. Information-sharing partnerships among the public and private sector to disseminate threat intel has been happening for a while now.
“This new Swedish policy formalizes the concept by mandating full disclosure of attacks against critical infrastructure that can serve a baseline for detailed analysis to guard future incidents. The success of this initiative will reside in the capacity to collect, analyze, and share meaningful real time data which enables better decision making.
“Adhering to these standards will require careful planning to ensure that organizations have the resources in place from a staffing and technology standpoint to keep pace with the voluminous data that will need to be harnessed. There needs to be a sense of urgency to spur the funding necessary to be successful.
“This move also echoes the work we’ve seen in the U.S. with the Department of Homeland Security taking the lead to collect, analyze and share threat data with key audiences.”