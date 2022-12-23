TikTok’s Ban: ByteDance Admits Accessing Journalists’ Data

The Chinese parent firm of the well-known video app TikTok, ByteDance, has acknowledged that some of its staff members inappropriately accessed the data of two journalists in an effort to find out who was leaking information to the media. The company said that several employees accessed the data of a Financial Times reporter and a former BuzzFeed journalist as part of an internal probe into the leaks.

ByteDance personnel allegedly got the journalists’ IP addresses in an effort to ascertain whether they were in the same vicinity as ByteDance coworkers suspected of exposing private information, according to the company’s general counsel, Erich Andersen. The plan failed, however, as the IP addresses only revealed approximate location data.

ByteDance condemned the “misguided initiative” in a statement to AFP, saying it “seriously violated the company’s Code of Conduct”. The company confirmed that none of the employees involved in the scheme remained employed by ByteDance, though it did not disclose how many had been fired.

The disclosure comes as TikTok faces increasing scrutiny in the US over concerns about data privacy and national security. Following restrictions in about 20 US states, the House of Representatives is expected to pass legislation this week prohibiting the use of TikTok on government employees’ work phones. TikTok has made an effort to persuade US authorities that US data is safe and stored on domestic servers, but it has also acknowledged that employees in China do have access to US user data under very strict and limited situations.

TikTok Data Privacy Scandal

ByteDance Condemns Misguided Initiative

TikTok Facing Pressure in the US

In addition to the data privacy concerns, TikTok has also faced scrutiny over its perceived ties to the Chinese government. The platform has sought to distance itself from these concerns, stating that it is a privately-owned company with no ties to the Chinese government. However, US lawmakers and government officials have expressed concerns that the platform could be used to gather intelligence or influence public opinion in the US.

As a result of these concerns, TikTok has faced increasing pressure in the US, including proposed bans on its use by government employees and calls for the company to divest its US operations. The House of Representatives is set to adopt a law this week prohibiting the use of TikTok on the professional phones of civil servants, following bans in around 20 US states.

Senate unanimously votes to ban Tiktok from all government devices! Tiktok is the ultimate Trojan Horse the CCP uses to spy on us. It should and likely will ultimately be banned in the USA. https://t.co/13xSgfBKqa — Barry Jacobsen (@Barry4the44th) December 18, 2022

The TikTok Data Privacy Scandal and Its Implications

The data privacy scandal also highlights the potential risks associated with using social media platforms, particularly those based in countries with different data privacy laws and regulations. It is important for users to be aware of these risks and to take steps to protect their personal information when using social media. This may include being cautious about the information they share on these platforms and regularly reviewing their privacy settings to ensure that their data is being protected to the best of their ability.

In the wake of the data privacy scandal, TikTok has taken steps to address concerns about its data privacy practices. The company has stated that it is committed to protecting user data and has implemented additional measures to ensure the security of user data. These measures include increased security training for employees, enhanced data protection protocols, and regular audits of data access.

Despite these efforts, TikTok continues to face scrutiny and challenges in the US and other major markets. In addition to the proposed ban on its use by government employees, the platform has also faced calls for the company to divest its US operations and for the US government to block its use by American citizens.

The future of TikTok in the US and other major markets remains uncertain; as the company continues to navigate the challenges posed by data privacy concerns and perceived ties to the Chinese government. It will be important for TikTok to continue to address these concerns and to work to rebuild trust with its users and governments around the world.