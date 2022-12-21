Top 26 Open Source Cyber Security Tools that is Best for you

Cybersecurity is a crucial aspect of protecting businesses, organizations, and individuals while there are wide variety of open source tools and technologies available to help. Businesses, organizations and individuals needs proper safeguarding against these threats from cyber attacks such as data breaches, malware attacks, and phishing scams. Hence open source solutions are an increasingly popular option due to their cost-effectiveness and flexibility. On an average, statistics has it that every, 71.1 million people becomes victims of cybercrimes yearly.

In this article, we’ll talk about 26 of the best open source cybersecurity tools in a variety of areas:

Network Security Monitoring: Zeek

Zeek AntiVirus: ClamAV

ClamAV Vulnerability Scanning: OpenVAS

OpenVAS Incident Response: TheHive

TheHive Security Appliance: PFSense

PFSense Analytics: Elastic

Elastic Endpoint Visibility: Osquery

Osquery Packet Capture and Search: Arkime

Arkime XDR and SIEM: Wazuh, Alien Vault Ossim

Wazuh, Alien Vault Ossim Forensic and Incident Response: Velociraptor

Velociraptor Threat Intelligence: MISP project

MISP project Security Operating System: Kali Linux, Parrot

Kali Linux, Parrot Identity and Access Management: OpenIAM

OpenIAM Malware Analysis: Yara

Yara VPN: Wireguard

Wireguard HIDS: OSSEC

OSSEC IDS/IPS: Suricata

Suricata Anti-phishing: Phish Report

Phish Report Log Management: Graylog

Graylog DevOps: Trivy

Trivy EDR: OpenEDR

OpenEDR Penetration Testing: Metasploit

Metasploit Network Mapper: NMAP

1. Zeek:

Zeek, formerly known as Bro, is an open source network security monitoring tool that analyzes network traffic in real-time, providing insights into network activity, security threats, and performance issues. Zeek operates as a passive network sniffer, meaning it does not generate any traffic or interfere with network operations. It can be used to monitor a wide range of network protocols, including HTTP, SMTP, DNS, and SSH, and can detect and alert on security threats such as malware, botnets, and denial of service attacks. Zeek also provides extensive logging and reporting capabilities, allowing users to analyze and visualize data from multiple sources.

2. ClamAV:

ClamAV is an open source antivirus software that is designed to detect and remove malware from computers and servers. It uses a combination of signature-based detection, heuristics, and machine learning to identify and classify potential threats. ClamAV is widely used by individuals, businesses, and organizations to protect against viruses, worms, Trojans, and other types of malware. It is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS, and can be easily integrated into existing security systems and workflows.

3. OpenVAS:

OpenVAS (Open Vulnerability Assessment System) is an open source vulnerability scanner that helps organizations identify and prioritize vulnerabilities in their network infrastructure, applications, and devices. It utilizes a database of known vulnerabilities and exploits, as well as a variety of tools and techniques, to scan systems and report on potential weaknesses. OpenVAS can be used to assess the security of systems running a variety of operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is a comprehensive tool that is used by a wide range of organizations to improve the security of their systems and networks.

4. TheHive:

TheHive is an open source incident response platform that is designed to help organizations quickly and effectively respond to security incidents and threats. It provides a central platform for managing and tracking incidents, as well as tools for analyzing and triaging threats, collaborating with team members, and communicating with stakeholders. TheHive integrates with a variety of other security tools and technologies, including malware analysis platforms, threat intelligence feeds, and SIEM systems, to provide a holistic view of incidents and facilitate efficient response.

5. PFSense:

PFSense is an open source security appliance that provides firewall, VPN, and router capabilities in a single package. It is designed for use in small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, and can be easily configured to meet the specific security needs of a given organization. PFSense includes a web-based management interface that allows administrators to easily set up and manage firewall rules, VPN connections, and other to enhance their network security.

6. Elastic:

Elastic is an open source analytics platform that helps organizations search, analyze, and visualize data from a wide range of sources. It includes a suite of tools, including Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana, that can be used to collect, process, and analyze data in real-time. Elastic is particularly well-suited for analyzing large volumes of data, such as log files, in order to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies. It is used by a wide range of organizations, including businesses, governments, and non-profits, to gain insights into their data and improve decision-making.

7. Osquery:

Osquery is an open source endpoint visibility tool that enables organizations to monitor and track the activity and configuration of their systems and devices. It allows administrators to define and execute custom queries using a SQL-like language, providing insights into system state and performance. Osquery can be used to identify security issues, such as missing patches or misconfigured settings, as well as to track system changes over time. It is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS, and can be easily integrated into existing security workflows and tools.

8. Arkime:

Arkime is an open source packet capture and search tool that allows organizations to capture, store, and analyze network traffic in real-time. It utilizes a distributed architecture and a powerful search engine, enabling users to quickly and easily search through large volumes of traffic data. Arkime is particularly useful for investigating security incidents and identifying patterns and trends in network activity. It is available for Linux and can be easily integrated into existing security systems and workflows.

9. Wazuh:

Wazuh is an open source XDR (extended detection and response) and SIEM (security information and event management) platform that helps organizations detect and respond to security threats. It combines real-time monitoring with advanced analytics and machine learning to identify and prioritize threats, and includes a range of tools and features for incident response, such as threat hunting, incident triage, and remediation. Wazuh is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS, and can be easily integrated into existing security workflows and tools.

10. Alien Vault Ossim:

Alien Vault Ossim is an open source SIEM (security information and event management) platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and respond to security threats. It combines real-time monitoring with advanced analytics and machine learning to identify and prioritize threats, and includes a range of tools and features for incident response, such as threat hunting, incident triage, and remediation. Alien Vault Ossim is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS, and can be easily integrated into existing security workflows and tools.

11. Velociraptor:

Velociraptor is an open source forensic and incident response tool that helps organizations investigate and respond to security incidents. It provides a range of features for analyzing system activity and identifying anomalies, including memory analysis, network traffic analysis, and file system analysis. Velociraptor is available for Windows and Linux, and can be easily integrated into existing security workflows and tools.

12. MISP project:

The MISP project (Malware Information Sharing Platform) is an open source platform for sharing and collaborating on threat intelligence information. It provides a central repository for storing and sharing threat intelligence data, as well as tools for analyzing and disseminating that data to relevant stakeholders. The MISP project is used by a wide range of organizations, including businesses, governments, and non-profits, to improve their ability to detect and respond to security threats.

13. Kali:

Kali is an open source security operating system that is designed specifically for penetration testing and digital forensics. It includes a wide range of tools and features for testing the security of systems and networks, including tools for network mapping, vulnerability scanning, and exploitation. Kali is based on the Debian Linux distribution and is available for a variety of platforms, including desktop and laptop computers, as well as virtual machines. It is widely used by security professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts for testing the security of systems and networks.

14. Parrot:

Parrot is an open source security operating system that is designed for a variety of security-related tasks, including penetration testing, digital forensics, and incident response. It is based on the Debian Linux distribution and includes a wide range of tools and features for testing the security of systems and networks, including tools for network mapping, vulnerability scanning, and exploitation. Parrot is available for a variety of platforms, including desktop and laptop computers, as well as virtual machines, and is widely used by security professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts for testing the security of systems and networks.

15. OpenIAM:

OpenIAM is an open source identity and access management (IAM) platform that helps organizations manage and secure user identities and access to systems and resources. It includes a range of tools and features for managing user accounts, authentication, and authorization, as well as for implementing and enforcing security policies. OpenIAM is available for a variety of platforms and can be easily integrated into existing security systems and workflows.

16. Yara:

Yara is an open source tool for detecting and identifying patterns in files, networks, and other data sources. It utilizes a simple, yet powerful, rules-based system to identify patterns of interest, such as malicious code, and can be used to scan and analyze a wide range of data types, including executables, documents, and network traffic. Yara is widely used by security professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts for detecting and analyzing potential threats.

17. Wireguard:

Wireguard is an open source virtual private network (VPN) tool that is designed to provide fast, secure, and easy-to-use VPN connectivity. It utilizes state-of-the-art cryptographic techniques to encrypt and protect data in transit, and is designed to be simple to set up and maintain. Wireguard is available for a variety of platforms, including desktop and mobile devices, and can be easily integrated into existing security systems and workflows.

18. OSSEC:

OSSEC (Open Source Security) is an open source host-based intrusion detection system (HIDS) that helps organizations monitor and protect their systems and networks from potential threats. It utilizes a range of techniques, including file integrity checking, log analysis, and network monitoring, to identify and alert on potential security issues.

19. Suricata:

Suricata is an open source intrusion detection/prevention system (IDS/IPS) that helps organizations monitor and protect their systems and networks from potential threats. It utilizes a range of techniques, including packet capture and analysis, signature-based detection, and anomaly detection, to identify and alert on potential security issues.

20. Shuffler:

Shuffler is an open source security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform that helps organizations automate and stream line their security processes and workflows. It provides a range of tools and features for automating tasks, such as incident triage, threat analysis, and remediation, as well as for integrating with other security tools and technologies.

21. Phish Report:

Phish Report is an open source anti-phishing tool that helps organizations protect their users from phishing scams and other types of social engineering attacks. It provides a range of features for detecting and responding to phishing attacks, including email analysis, URL tracking, and user reporting. Phish Report is available for a variety of platforms, including Windows, Linux, and macOS, and can be easily integrated into existing security systems and workflows.

22. Graylog:

Graylog is an open source log management platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and visualize data from a wide range of sources. It includes a range of tools and features for collecting, storing, and processing log data, as well as for analyzing and visualizing that data to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.

23. Trivy:

Trivy is an open source DevOps/Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning tool that helps organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities in their software and infrastructure. It utilizes a range of techniques, including static analysis, dynamic analysis, and manual testing, to identify potential vulnerabilities and provide recommendations for fixing them.

24. OpenEDR:

OpenEDR (Open Endpoint Detection and Response) is an open source endpoint detection and response (EDR) platform that helps organizations monitor and protect their systems and networks from potential threats. It utilizes a range of techniques, including file integrity checking, log analysis, and network monitoring, to identify and alert on potential security issues.

25. Metasploit:

Metasploit is an open source penetration testing tool that helps organizations test the security of their systems and networks. It includes a wide range of tools and features for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities, as well as for simulating attacks and evaluating the effectiveness of security measures.

26. NMAP:

NMAP (Network Mapper) is an open source network mapping and security scanning tool that helps organizations identify and assess the security of their systems and networks. It includes a wide range of features for mapping networks, identifying live hosts, and scanning for vulnerabilities, as well as for analyzing and visualizing data.

All in all there are wide variety of open source cybersecurity tools available to help organizations and individuals safeguard against cyber threats. These tools cover a range of categories, including network security monitoring, antivirus, vulnerability scanning, incident response, security appliances, analytics, endpoint visibility, packet capture and search, XDR Conclusion. There are a wide variety of open source cybersecurity tools available to help organizations and individuals safeguard against cyber threats.

Open source cybersecurity tools can be an effective and cost-effective solution for organizations and individuals looking to enhance their cybersecurity defenses. These tools are typically developed and maintained by a community of volunteers, and are often updated and improved on a regular basis to keep up with the evolving threat landscape.

They can be easily customized and integrated into existing security systems and workflows, and offer a range of features and capabilities to meet the specific needs of different organizations and individuals. Overall, open source cybersecurity tools can be an important part of any organization’s or individual’s cybersecurity strategy, and it is worth considering their use as part of a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity.