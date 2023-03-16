Two Young US Men Charged, Hacked Into DEA Portal In 2022

Prosecutors accused two young American men of breaking into a DEA portal in 2022 yesterday. Given that the portal was connected to the databases of 16 federal law enforcement organizations, the breach offered the criminals access to sensitive data.

The suspects are Nicholas Ceraolo, 25, also known as “Convict” or “Ominus,” and Sagar Steven Singh, 19, who went under the alias “Weep.” Singh and Ceraolo, according to the Justice Department, belonged to the infamous cybercrime organization “ViLE.” The illegal group is known for providing shelter to doxing experts who specialize in gathering personal information and utilizing it for intimidation, harassment, or extortion.

This story is crazy:https://t.co/TcSa9EEjVg



I sort of knew about this hack, but I thought it was something from years ago that got shut down quick. Nope. Hackers break into police servers then send fake warrantless info demands to social media sites to dox victims. — Zed A. Shaw, Writer (@lzsthw) March 15, 2023

Singh allegedly used stolen login information to access a DEA portal. The complaint doesn’t specify which specific portal was compromised, but it does note that it was connected to a number of databases used by law enforcement to monitor drug seizures in the US.

Singh was detained as a result of a rookie error that allowed officials to connect him to the incident: the suspect is said to have connected to the portal using the same address to access a personal social media account. According to reports, a raid on Singh’s home gave Homeland Security agents proof that he had used the portal.

The other alleged offender, Ceraolo, pretended to be a police officer in order to get unauthorized access to a Bangladeshi police official’s email account. Then, using his fake identity, he used to ask for personal information from members of different US-based social networking platforms, alleging they were “in life-threatening danger” or were committing crimes.

According to a Justice Department press release, Ceraolo and Singh could each receive five years in jail for conspiring to commit computer intrusions and up to 20 years in prison for conspiring to commit wire fraud, respectively. The defendants are deemed innocent unless and until proven guilty because the claims in the complaint are only those allegations.

