In a startling disclosure on Tuesday, tech behemoths Google, Cloudflare, and Amazon AWS unveiled the magnitude of a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack that took place in August, likening its volume to a month’s worth of Wikipedia traffic condensed into a two-minute onslaught. The malevolent campaign utilized a novel method exploiting a zero-day vulnerability named “HTTP/2 Rapid Reset,” targeting the foundational technology of the internet.

The ferocity of the assault was unparalleled, peaking at a staggering 398 million requests per second, dwarfing previous records held by Google and Cloudflare at 46 million and 71 million RPS respectively. To grasp the enormity, Google pointed out that the two-minute attack generated more requests than the total number of article views reported by Wikipedia for the entire month of September 2023.

This malicious endeavor employed the “HTTP/2 Rapid Reset” vulnerability, which manipulates the protocol governing data requests between computers and websites. This nefarious technique allowed the attackers to overwhelm systems, setting a new, ominous benchmark in cyber warfare.

The revelation underscores a sinister evolution in DDoS attack strategies, highlighting the imperative for relentless vigilance and robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard the digital frontier.