A cyberattack took down over a dozen US hospitals’ websites on Monday morning, which is being blamed on Russian hackers. A pro-Russian organization called Killnet claims to have taken down the websites of 14 US hospitals through distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks over the previous year. These include the Duke University Hospital, Cedars-Sinai, and Stanford Healthcare.

Seven hospital websites were operational by 12 p.m. EST, according to DailyMail.com. Although the motive for targeting these particular websites is unknown, the hacking gang is well known for its attacks in countries like the US that have opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Airports, banks, and US defense firms have all previously been targeted by the Killnet.

Hospitals Compromised Across The Nation

Uncertainty exists on how the outage might have impacted internal hospital systems or patient care. The attack harmed no patient information, the University of Michigan. A DDoS attack this morning from Russian hacking gangs reportedly also had an impact on hospitals in the Netherlands. These assaults aim to overload a website’s servers by bringing it a deluge of traffic.

The IP address of a website will be simultaneously accessed by a network of devices, most of which are remotely controlled and infected with malware. By connecting thousands of devices to a website at once, hackers can overwhelm its servers. As a result, anyone attempting to access the affected website will be snarled in the “traffic congestion” of connected users and given an error message.

According to research, since 2016, the medical records of 42 million Americans have been compromised. Half of the hacks brought on midship delays, surgery cancellations, and issues with digital prescriptions. In October, KillNet launched a similar attempt against the largest US bank, JPMorgan Chase. The bank dismissed the attack and claimed it had no bearing on business as usual.

Some of the hospitals that were impacted appear to be in this situation; some even continued to post on social media during the attack without mentioning it.

Killnet’s Attacks Considered Sloppy And Designed To Frighten

Brett Callow, a threat analyst with the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, is attempting to diminish public support for US intervention in Ukraine; last year, that the group’s goal may not be to cause disruption but rather to sow FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) and undermine people’s confidence in the US government’s ability to protect critical infrastructure.

The following websites were affected by the hack but have since been restored:

Duke University Hospital (North Carolina)

Stanford Healthcare (California)

Cedars-Sinai Hospital (California)

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pennsylvania)

Jefferson Health (Pennsylvania)

Abrazo Health (Arizona)

Atlanticare (New Jersey)

Michigan Medicine and its associated Mott Children’s Hospital (Michigan)

Huntsville Hospital (Alabama)

Anaheim Regional Medical Center (California)

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (California)

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Iowa)

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Colorado)

The following hospitals were still experiencing issues as of 12 p.m. Eastern Time: Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa; Anaheim Regional Medical Center (California); Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (California); Huntsville Hospital (Alabama); and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salina, Colorado). Other targets of prior attacks included Lockheed Martin, the government websites of Japan and Hungary, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, and Hartsfield-Jackson.

Conclusion

More than a dozen US hospitals’ websites were taken down by a cyberattack on Monday morning, for which Russian hackers have taken the blame. The websites of 14 US hospitals were reportedly taken down by Killnet, a pro-Russian organization known for distributed denial of service (DDoS) operations during the previous year. These include Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Duke University Hospital, and Stanford Healthcare. By 12 p.m. EST, DailyMail.com discovered seven hospital websites were operational again. Although the hacking gang is well known for operations in countries like the US that have opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is unclear why these specific websites were targeted. Prior Killnet targets in the US have included airports, banks, and defense contractors.